Centre Sanctions 1.11 Crore Houses Under Two Schemes Of PM Awas Yojana

Members of Parliament raise their hands while voting in the Rajya Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 8, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Centre has sanctioned 1.11 crore houses under two schemes of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, with 95.54 lakh of those houses having already been completed and handed over to beneficiaries, Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Replying to supplementaries during the question hour, the minister said that, according to a 2020 slum survey, as many as 6.5 crore people, comprising 1.39 crore households, were living in slums across the country.

"Under both schemes, the Centre has sanctioned 1.11 crore houses and 1.10 crore have been grounded, of which 95.54 lakh houses have been ready and handed over," the minister told the house.

He said land and colonisation are State subjects and policies and programmes related to slum rehabilitation rest with respective states/Union Territories (UTs). Hence, data related to slum rehabilitation or relocation is not maintained by the ministry, he added.

"However, as regards the National Capital Territory of Delhi (NCTD), the slum rehabilitation and/or demolitions are done by various land owning agencies like Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), etc., under the provisions of various applicable Acts.