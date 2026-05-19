Centre Rolls Out Framework For Strengthening Water Governance Reforms Across States, UTs
State Water Reforms Framework comprises 75 indicators across five dimensions including Policy and Regulation, Project Monitoring, Digitalisation, R&D, Infrastructure, and Community Engagement.
Published : May 19, 2026 at 6:41 PM IST
New Delhi: Embodying the spirit of cooperative federalism, the Centre on Tuesday rolled out the State Water Reforms Framework (SWRF), a national initiative aimed at strengthening water governance reforms across states and Union Territories (UTs).
This reform-oriented governance framework was launched by Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil during the 14th Meeting of the High-Powered Review Board (HPRB) of the Brahmaputra Board.
The framework has been designed in consultation with states and UTs, recognising water as a shared national resource that demands collective ownership, collaborative governance and joint accountability between the Centre and states and UTs, as per the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti. It comprises 75 indicators across five dimensions including Policy and Regulation, Project Monitoring, Digitalisation and Research and Development, Infrastructure, and Community Engagement.
By establishing a transparent, evidence-based benchmarking system across these dimensions, SWRF simultaneously harnesses the power of competitive federalism by enabling states and UTs to learn from each other’s best practices, measure their performance against peers and strive for excellence in water governance, it said.
The Ministry said this healthy competition among states is expected to accelerate reforms, drive innovation and raise the overall standard of water management across the country.
The framework seeks to encourage states and UTs to undertake measurable and verifiable reforms in critical areas such as groundwater regulation, floodplain zoning, wastewater reuse, dam safety, participatory irrigation management, river basin planning, data integration and institutional strengthening. It seeks to support states/UTs in identifying policy gaps, undertaking measurable reforms and adopting best practices for building resilient, accountable and water-secure governance systems aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.
The launch of the framework gives the states/UTs an advance period of seven months, till December 31, to undertake key reforms and provide responses on the indicators by January 31.
During the meeting in Guwahati, the Union Jal Shakti Minister underscored that water security is central to India’s development journey and a key pillar for achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.
Patil said that sustainable water management requires not only infrastructure creation, but also robust governance systems, sound policies, strong institutions, technological innovation and community participation.
The HPRB meeting reviewed the progress of the Brahmaputra Board in the areas of river basin management, preparation and updation of masterplans, flood and erosion management, springshed rejuvenation, digital transformation, capacity building and institutional reforms.
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