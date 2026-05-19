ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Rolls Out Framework For Strengthening Water Governance Reforms Across States, UTs

New Delhi: Embodying the spirit of cooperative federalism, the Centre on Tuesday rolled out the State Water Reforms Framework (SWRF), a national initiative aimed at strengthening water governance reforms across states and Union Territories (UTs).

This reform-oriented governance framework was launched by Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil during the 14th Meeting of the High-Powered Review Board (HPRB) of the Brahmaputra Board.

The framework has been designed in consultation with states and UTs, recognising water as a shared national resource that demands collective ownership, collaborative governance and joint accountability between the Centre and states and UTs, as per the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti. It comprises 75 indicators across five dimensions including Policy and Regulation, Project Monitoring, Digitalisation and Research and Development, Infrastructure, and Community Engagement.

By establishing a transparent, evidence-based benchmarking system across these dimensions, SWRF simultaneously harnesses the power of competitive federalism by enabling states and UTs to learn from each other’s best practices, measure their performance against peers and strive for excellence in water governance, it said.

The Ministry said this healthy competition among states is expected to accelerate reforms, drive innovation and raise the overall standard of water management across the country.