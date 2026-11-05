ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Revises Iimmigration Exemption Rules; Tightens Entry Norms For Nepal, Bhutan Nationals

According to an order issued on Thursday, Indian citizens entering India from or departing for Nepal and Bhutan by land or air will have to produce any one of the identity documents specified in the government's Visa Manual before an immigration officer. They will also have to provide any additional information sought by the officer.



The amendment similarly requires citizens of Nepal and Bhutan entering or exiting the country by land or air to produce an identity document specified in the Visa Manual to establish their identity. However, the existing exemption from passport and visa requirements will not apply to Nepalese and Bhutanese nationals entering India from or exiting to a country other than Nepal or Bhutan. Such travellers will have to possess valid passports.



The exemption will also be withdrawn for Nepalese and Bhutanese nationals who have embarked from or transited through China, Macau, Hong Kong or Pakistan. In such cases, they must possess both a valid passport and visa. The amendment also clarifies that Indian citizens travelling to or returning from countries other than Nepal and Bhutan through the Indo-Nepal or Indo-Bhutan borders must possess valid passports and use designated immigration posts.



The revised order provides exemptions from passport and visa requirements for certain categories including members of the Indian Navy, Army and Air Force travelling on duty, along with family members accompanying them on government transport.



Registered Sri Lankan Tamil nationals who took shelter in India on or before January 9, 2015, have also been covered under the exemption. Foreign crew members of military vessels visiting India for repairs can avail of the exemption if they are granted Military Ship Repair Permits by immigration authorities and possess military identification documents.