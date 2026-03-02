Centre Reviews Geopolitical Impact On India’s Export-Import Logistics
New Delhi: The Department of Commerce, under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, convened a high-level stakeholder consultation to address the impact of the emerging geopolitical situation on India’s export-import (EXIM) cargo and strengthen the export ecosystem.
Stakeholders discussed the evolving operational environment, including changes in global shipping routes, transit timelines, vessel scheduling, container availability, freight and insurance costs and the impact on time-sensitive exports.
The Centre emphasised that ensuring uninterrupted EXIM logistics remains a top priority. The focus will be on maintaining predictability in cargo movement, minimising delays and ensuring smooth documentation and payment processes for exporters and importers.
Officials also emphasised the need to protect exporter interests, particularly the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME)s of India, while ensuring that essential imports required for domestic production and consumption are not adversely affected.
The stakeholders agreed to maintain real-time coordination to monitor developments in routing, capacity, surcharges and equipment availability. Discussions also highlighted the importance of strengthening port and inland container depot facilitation to prevent congestion and delays.
The government assured that it stands ready to facilitate trade operations through procedural flexibility in export authorisations during disruptions, coordination with customs for seamless clearance, and engagement with financial and insurance institutions to support exporters.
Officials underlined that India has successfully navigated multiple global disruptions in recent years and remains committed to building resilient supply chains, ensuring trade continuity, and maintaining its position as a stable and reliable global trading partner amid ongoing uncertainties.
The meeting was chaired by Special Secretary Suchindra Misra and Director General of Foreign Trade Lav Agarwal. It was attended by representatives from key ministries and agencies, including the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs, the Department of Financial Services, the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the Reserve Bank of India, logistics operators, shipping lines, and export promotion bodies.
