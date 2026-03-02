ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Reviews Geopolitical Impact On India’s Export-Import Logistics

New Delhi: The Department of Commerce, under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, convened a high-level stakeholder consultation to address the impact of the emerging geopolitical situation on India’s export-import (EXIM) cargo and strengthen the export ecosystem.

Stakeholders discussed the evolving operational environment, including changes in global shipping routes, transit timelines, vessel scheduling, container availability, freight and insurance costs and the impact on time-sensitive exports.

The Centre emphasised that ensuring uninterrupted EXIM logistics remains a top priority. The focus will be on maintaining predictability in cargo movement, minimising delays and ensuring smooth documentation and payment processes for exporters and importers.

Officials also emphasised the need to protect exporter interests, particularly the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME)s of India, while ensuring that essential imports required for domestic production and consumption are not adversely affected.