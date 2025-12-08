ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Repeatedly Requesting Extra Land To expand Patna Airport Runway: Aviation Minister In RS

New Delhi: The runway at Patna airport needs expansion, and the government has been repeatedly requesting additional land from the Bihar government while operating the airport based on all safety risk assessments, Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

According to Naidu, the current runway at Patna airport is not suitable for operating many types of aircraft due to load penalties (a mandatory reduction in an aircraft's total weight); however, the Ministry is managing operations after taking all safety assessments into account. Naidu's response came after Congress MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh sought an update on the long-pending runway expansion project.

"We have continuously approached the state government because land is the state subject. We want to expand the runway because of the operations that we have there," Naidu said.

Highlighting the challenge, the minister stated that a railway track exists on one side of the runway, while a zoo park and a historic monument on the other side restrict its expansion.