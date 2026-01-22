ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Releases Questionnaire For 2027 Census

New Delhi: The Central Government on Thursday released the questionnaire for the Census of India 2027.

The questionnaire comprises 33 questions including availability of drinking water, bathing facility, kitchen and LPG/PNG connection, access to internet, main cereal consumed in the household, etc.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, in a notification, issued by Mrityunjay Kumar Narayan, Registrar General and Census Commissioner, stated," All the Census Officers may, within the limits of the local areas for which they have been respectively appointed, ask all such questions from all persons on the items enumerated below for collecting information through the houselisting and housing census schedule in connection with the Census of India 2027.