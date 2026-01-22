Centre Releases Questionnaire For 2027 Census
The questionnaire includes questions on availability of drinking water, bathing facility, kitchen and LPG/PNG connection.
Published : January 22, 2026 at 9:27 PM IST
New Delhi: The Central Government on Thursday released the questionnaire for the Census of India 2027.
The questionnaire comprises 33 questions including availability of drinking water, bathing facility, kitchen and LPG/PNG connection, access to internet, main cereal consumed in the household, etc.
The Ministry of Home Affairs, in a notification, issued by Mrityunjay Kumar Narayan, Registrar General and Census Commissioner, stated," All the Census Officers may, within the limits of the local areas for which they have been respectively appointed, ask all such questions from all persons on the items enumerated below for collecting information through the houselisting and housing census schedule in connection with the Census of India 2027.
The questionnaire includes building number (Municipal or local authority or census number), census house number, predominant material of floor of the census house, predominant material of wall of the census house, predominant material of roof of the census house, household number, main source of drinking water, ascertain use of census house, condition of the census house, total number of persons normally residing in the household, name of the head of the household, sex of the head of the household, whether the head of the household belongs to Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/Other and Ownership status of the census house.
Besides it includes questions on number of dwelling rooms exclusively in possession of the household, number of married couple(s) living in the household, availability of drinking water source, main source of lighting, access to latrine, type of latrine, waste water outlet, availability of bathing facility, availability of kitchen and LPG/PNG connection, main fuel used for cooking, radio/transistor/Television and access to internet. It also questions on vehicles in possession of the respondent and the main cereal consumed in the household.
Also Read
First Phase Of Census 2027 To Take Place Between April And September: MHA