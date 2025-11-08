ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Rejects Kuki-Zo Community Demand For Union Territory In Manipur, Says Current Policy Does Not Allow

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: Even as the representatives from the Kuki-Zo community reiterated their demand for a Union Territory with a Legislative Assembly in Manipur, the centre has clarified that the current policy does not support the creation of new Union Territories.

The communication was exchanged during high-level talks between the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and representatives of Kuki-Zo armed groups under Suspension of Operation (SoO)—the Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and the United People’s Front (UPF)—held in New Delhi on November 6-7.

During the meeting, AK Mishra, former special director of the Intelligence Bureau and current advisor in the home ministry, reiterated that while the Government of India is sensitive to the plight of the Kuki Zo people, the current policy does not support the creation of new Union Territories.

He also stressed the need for consultations with other communities in Manipur.

The KNO and UPF delegations urged the Centre to reconsider its position in view of the fact that the Constitution is above government policy.

“The delegation also pointed out that the ground zero situation in the state made coexistence impossible between the two communities, requiring the need to invoke necessary provisions of the Constitution to secure Kuki Zo lives and property,” said Sailen Haokip, spokesperson of the Kuki group, to ETV Bharat.

The Ministry of Home Affairs and representatives of Kuki-Zo armed groups under Suspension of Operation (SoO), including Kuki National Organisation and United People’s Front (UPF), held two days of talks on November 6 and 7, focusing on the core demand for a Union Territory with a Legislative Assembly.

The talks also covered a wide range of issues concerning the tribal people.

The KNO and UPF delegations, currently under the SoO framework, were led by senior leaders of the two umbrella groups; MHA was represented by AK Mishra.