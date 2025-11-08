Centre Rejects Kuki-Zo Community Demand For Union Territory In Manipur, Says Current Policy Does Not Allow
High-level talks between the MHA and representatives of Kuki-Zo armed groups under the Suspension of Operation were held in New Delhi on November 6-7.
Published : November 8, 2025 at 5:37 PM IST
By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: Even as the representatives from the Kuki-Zo community reiterated their demand for a Union Territory with a Legislative Assembly in Manipur, the centre has clarified that the current policy does not support the creation of new Union Territories.
The communication was exchanged during high-level talks between the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and representatives of Kuki-Zo armed groups under Suspension of Operation (SoO)—the Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and the United People’s Front (UPF)—held in New Delhi on November 6-7.
During the meeting, AK Mishra, former special director of the Intelligence Bureau and current advisor in the home ministry, reiterated that while the Government of India is sensitive to the plight of the Kuki Zo people, the current policy does not support the creation of new Union Territories.
He also stressed the need for consultations with other communities in Manipur.
The KNO and UPF delegations urged the Centre to reconsider its position in view of the fact that the Constitution is above government policy.
“The delegation also pointed out that the ground zero situation in the state made coexistence impossible between the two communities, requiring the need to invoke necessary provisions of the Constitution to secure Kuki Zo lives and property,” said Sailen Haokip, spokesperson of the Kuki group, to ETV Bharat.
The Ministry of Home Affairs and representatives of Kuki-Zo armed groups under Suspension of Operation (SoO), including Kuki National Organisation and United People’s Front (UPF), held two days of talks on November 6 and 7, focusing on the core demand for a Union Territory with a Legislative Assembly.
The talks also covered a wide range of issues concerning the tribal people.
The KNO and UPF delegations, currently under the SoO framework, were led by senior leaders of the two umbrella groups; MHA was represented by AK Mishra.
According to the sources, on the first day, discussions centred around the implementation of the September 4 tripartite agreement between the MHA, the Government of Manipur, and the SoO group.
The SoO group expressed the need for addressing administration and governance in Kuki Zo-inhabited districts under the current circumstances.
The second day focused on the political demand for UT with the Legislature, with the KNO and UPF leadership reiterating that ‘coexistence under the Manipur state administrative setup is no longer possible’, following the violent ‘ethnic cleansing’ that began in Imphal on May 3, 2023.
Historical justifications were highlighted for the political demand that the Kuki Zo Hills were never under the control of the Manipur State Durbar before Independence. It was also pointed out that under British rule, the Kuki Zo lands and other tribal areas were classified as ‘Excluded Areas’ under the Government of India Act, 1935. They were administered directly by the British Political Agent, not by the Meitei king. Kuki Zo governance rested with the traditional chiefs, who exercised complete control over land, justice, and local affairs.
“Incompatibility of the tribal land tenure system—based on ownership under chiefs—with the valley’s state-controlled land model was discussed. When the British unified the administration for convenience, dual governance remained intact, with the valley under the Maharaja’s rule and the hills under the British Political Agent. Administratively, politically, and culturally, the tribal people had never been organically part of the Manipur State before 1947,” said Haokip.
Given this history, the Kuki-Zo representatives maintained that their demand for Union Territory status with a legislature is rooted in constitutional and historical legitimacy.
“That post-merger integration of Manipur in 1949 unfairly absorbed the hill regions into a valley-centric governance structure, disregarding tribal autonomy and traditional rights,” was emphasised. The government compensated only the Meitei king, not the Kuki-Zo chiefs. Creating a separate administrative unit for the hill tribes within the constitutional framework of India would not be an act of secession but a restoration of our pre-independence autonomy and a step toward lasting, equitable governance, security, and development within the Indian Union,” Haokip stated.
The talks also covered key community concerns, including issues of land, forests, customs, and development, along with mutual confidence-building measures to be pursued alongside the regular political dialogue.
The SoO leaders urged the MHA to take concrete steps to protect traditional tribal land rights and uphold the authority of chiefs, who traditionally manage land and customary matters in the hill areas.
They also urged the government to remove administrative hurdles related to the succession of village chiefs after their demise and to simplify procedures for land registration and deed processing, which currently require travel to Imphal—an area that has become inaccessible and unsafe for the Kuki-Zo community since the outbreak of ethnic violence.
Also Read