ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Redefines Ganga Floodplain, Drops 'Construction-Free Zone' Provision

The Ganga flows above the warning level following continuous monsoon rainfall, in Haridwar on Thursday, August 6, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Centre has redefined the "active floodplain" of the Ganga and its tributaries and introduced regulatory and warning zones based on flood return periods.

The Jal Shakti Ministry, through a notification issued on August 7 and published in the Gazette on August 10, has amended the River Ganga (Rejuvenation, Protection and Management) Authorities Order, 2016.

The latest amendment removes the "construction free zone" wording and instead says that the banks of the Ganga and its tributaries and their floodplains shall be maintained to reduce pollution sources and pressures, and preserve their natural groundwater recharge functions through necessary measures.

At the same time, the government has introduced a specific definition of "active floodplain", meaning an area of the Ganga or its tributaries coming under water due to floods corresponding to a one-in-five-year return period.

The amended definition of "flood plain" includes the active floodplain, a regulatory zone covering areas inundated between one-in-five-year and one-in-25-year floods, and a warning zone covering areas inundated between one-in-25-year and one-in-100-year floods.

Under the 2016 order, construction of permanent or temporary structures for residential, commercial, industrial or other purposes was prohibited in the Ganga, its banks, its tributaries and the active floodplain, subject to specified exceptions and permissions.