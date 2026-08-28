Centre Reclaims 53 Acres of Prime Delhi Race Club Land; Bulldozers Roll In After Court Rejects Stay
After freeing the land in this prime location, the Centre handed it over to the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) for further maintenance and development.
Published : August 28, 2026 at 2:50 AM IST
New Delhi: In a major administrative and legal action, the Centre on Thursday officially took control of over 53 acres of prime land belonging to the historic Delhi Race Club in the national capital's Lutyens' Zone. Immediately after the action began, bulldozers, in the presence of a heavy police force and administrative officials, began demolishing several old and outdated structures within the Race Club premises.
After freeing the land in this prime location, situated very close to the Prime Minister's residence, the Central government handed it over to the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) for further maintenance and development.
Action Taken After No Relief from the Court
This action comes just two days after the court's order, in which the District and Sessions Judge dismissed the Delhi Race Club (1940) Limited's petition seeking an interim stay on the Estate Officer's eviction order. The court clarified that the club had been given ample opportunity to present its case, but failed to avail itself of it.
With this, the path for eviction was completely cleared under Section 5 of the Public Premises Act, 1950. The formal transfer took place on an "as is, where is" basis in the presence of senior officials from the Land and Development Office (L&DO) and the CPWD. Immediately after the paperwork was completed, bulldozers began demolition work on the premises.
Lease Dispute Ends
The lease for this vast plot of land had expired in December 1994 and had not been renewed through any new documents since. Lawyers representing the central government argued in court that the club had been occupying the government land illegally since the lease expired. While the club management's main legal challenge is still pending in court, with the next hearing scheduled for September 26th, the government has taken immediate action and taken physical possession of the land due to the lack of interim protection.
Potential for major projects in the future
Since the government took administrative control of this vast 53,242-acre site, located in a prime location in Lutyens' Delhi, speculation has been rife that the government may use this strategic and important land for some major public or official purpose. However, the demolition process, which began on Thursday, has sparked a stir in the capital's political and administrative circles.
Read more