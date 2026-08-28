ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Reclaims 53 Acres of Prime Delhi Race Club Land; Bulldozers Roll In After Court Rejects Stay

New Delhi: In a major administrative and legal action, the Centre on Thursday officially took control of over 53 acres of prime land belonging to the historic Delhi Race Club in the national capital's Lutyens' Zone. Immediately after the action began, bulldozers, in the presence of a heavy police force and administrative officials, began demolishing several old and outdated structures within the Race Club premises.

After freeing the land in this prime location, situated very close to the Prime Minister's residence, the Central government handed it over to the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) for further maintenance and development.

Action Taken After No Relief from the Court

This action comes just two days after the court's order, in which the District and Sessions Judge dismissed the Delhi Race Club (1940) Limited's petition seeking an interim stay on the Estate Officer's eviction order. The court clarified that the club had been given ample opportunity to present its case, but failed to avail itself of it.

With this, the path for eviction was completely cleared under Section 5 of the Public Premises Act, 1950. The formal transfer took place on an "as is, where is" basis in the presence of senior officials from the Land and Development Office (L&DO) and the CPWD. Immediately after the paperwork was completed, bulldozers began demolition work on the premises.