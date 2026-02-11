Centre Reading Too Much Into Sonam Wangchuk Speeches, Observes SC
The apex court also questioned the grounds for detaining Wangchuk under the National Security Act (NSA).
Published : February 11, 2026 at 6:49 PM IST
New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday informed the Supreme Court that climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has been examined medically 24-times since his detention and he is "fit, hale and hearty" and there is nothing alarming. The apex court also questioned the grounds for detaining Wangchuk under the National Security Act (NSA), observing that the Centre was reading “too much” into his statements.
The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Aravind Kumar and PB Varale. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the bench that grounds on which Wangchuk's detention order was passed continue and it will not be possible to release him on health grounds.
"We have examined his health periodically for 24 times. He is fit, hale and hearty. He had some digestive issue; he is being treated. There is nothing to worry, nothing alarming. We can't make exceptions like this”, said Mehta.
Mehta said that the grounds on which the detention order was passed, continues and it will not be possible to release him on health grounds.” It may not be desirable also. We have given utmost consideration,” Mehta submitted.
Additional solicitor general KM Nataraj, also representing the Centre, submitted that Wangchuk was a chief provocateur in the violent protests. It was argued before the bench that he instigated youths by giving examples of Nepal and Arab Spring.
The bench asked, “Where does he say that? He is saying they (the youth) have taken it. He himself is surprised.” The ASG replied that the statement has to be inferred. “Please come to the next ground. He says deployment of armed forces in Ladakh is unfortunate. He says youth say peaceful methods have not proved effective,” Nataraj said.
The bench observed, “He is saying that the youth is saying that. Read the complete sentence. He is saying this is something worrying. If somebody expresses that violent method is not the proper way....”. “You are doing too much of reading”, observed the bench.
The bench questioned how Wangchuk's past statements were linked to the violence that broke out in Leh last year. Nataraj said that the situation in Ladakh was fragile and if preventive action had not been taken, the situation would have turned worse.
The bench orally observed, “He is worried...We will have to take the entire sentence…read it…'some people are abandoning Gandhian peaceful ways. This is worrying'...the focus is departure from the non-violent way, departure is something worrying…”.
The bench will continue to hear the matter on Thursday. Advocate Sarvam Ritam Khare represented Wangchuk’s wife before the bench. The bench was hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by Wangchuk’s wife Gitanjali Angmo seeking to declare his detention under the National Security Act (NSA), 1980, as illegal.
Angmo said the unfortunate events of violence in Leh on September 24 last year cannot be attributed to the actions or statements of Wangchuk in any manner.
