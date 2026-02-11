ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Reading Too Much Into Sonam Wangchuk Speeches, Observes SC

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday informed the Supreme Court that climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has been examined medically 24-times since his detention and he is "fit, hale and hearty" and there is nothing alarming. The apex court also questioned the grounds for detaining Wangchuk under the National Security Act (NSA), observing that the Centre was reading “too much” into his statements.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Aravind Kumar and PB Varale. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the bench that grounds on which Wangchuk's detention order was passed continue and it will not be possible to release him on health grounds.

"We have examined his health periodically for 24 times. He is fit, hale and hearty. He had some digestive issue; he is being treated. There is nothing to worry, nothing alarming. We can't make exceptions like this”, said Mehta.

Mehta said that the grounds on which the detention order was passed, continues and it will not be possible to release him on health grounds.” It may not be desirable also. We have given utmost consideration,” Mehta submitted.

Additional solicitor general KM Nataraj, also representing the Centre, submitted that Wangchuk was a chief provocateur in the violent protests. It was argued before the bench that he instigated youths by giving examples of Nepal and Arab Spring.

The bench asked, “Where does he say that? He is saying they (the youth) have taken it. He himself is surprised.” The ASG replied that the statement has to be inferred. “Please come to the next ground. He says deployment of armed forces in Ladakh is unfortunate. He says youth say peaceful methods have not proved effective,” Nataraj said.