Centre Rationalises Regulatory Framework To Accelerate Setting Up CETPs

New Delhi: In a step towards strengthening pollution control infrastructure and promoting sustainable industrial growth, the regulatory framework governing Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs) has been rationalised, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said on Wednesday.

The reform is aimed at expediting the establishment of CETPs across industrial clusters, while ensuring that environmental safeguards and regulatory oversight remain uncompromised.

CETPs are collective pollution abatement facilities that treat industrial effluents generated by clusters of industries, particularly small and medium enterprises that may face technical or financial constraints in setting up individual treatment systems.

These facilities are designed to mitigate pollution by enabling centralised treatment, scientific management, and effective monitoring of industrial effluents, and are not themselves sources of pollution. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), under the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has classified CETPs as essential environmental services under the Blue category of industries which need to be promoted for environmental protection.

Why Reform ?

According to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, at present, the number and capacities of CETPs in the country are significantly below what is required to manage effluents generated by expanding industrial clusters. Delays in setting up CETPs have the unintended consequence of untreated or inadequately treated effluents entering the environment.

Following detailed examination by the Ministry’s expert committees, it was observed that CETPs are already subject to comprehensive regulation under existing pollution control laws, including Consent to Establish (CTE) and Consent to Operate (CTO), periodic inspections, continuous online monitoring and statutory reporting requirements. In this context, the requirement of prior environmental clearance was found to be duplicative, adding procedural complexity with avoidable delays.