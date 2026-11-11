Centre Simplifies Visa Norms For Foreign Nationals Visiting India; Main Categories Reduced From 13 To 9
The sub-categories have been reduced from 43 to 29. The move is aimed to boost foreign tourist arrivals, enhance medical value travel, foreign student arrivals.
Published : November 11, 2026 at 10:20 PM IST
New Delhi: The Narendra Modi government on Wednesday simplified its visa regime with the aim of making it more compact, coherent, and responsive to the requirements of foreign nationals visiting India.
An official statement issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs said, "On August 27, 2026, the Ministry of Home Affairs reduced the number of main visa categories from 13 to 9 and the number of sub-categories from 49 to 23. This follows the earlier rationalisation undertaken in October, 2025, when the main visa categories were reduced from 22 to 13 and sub-categories from 63 to 49. While considering the simplification of the Indian Visa regime, the Government of India studied the Visa system of developed countries and global standards."
It said that the consolidation of similar purposes of travel is aimed at providing greater clarity and ease in identifying the appropriate visa category while facilitating legitimate foreign arrivals.
The MHA also said that, at present, e-visa is processed by electronic travel authorisation under 13 sub-categories and the e-visa facility is presently available to the nationals of 172 countries.
It said that the erstwhile Tourist Visa has been renamed Visitor Visa, reflecting a broader range of permitted purposes beyond conventional tourism. The category has been organised into two sub-categories, V-1 and V-2, so that applicants may select a visa suited to the nature and duration of their proposed visit.
V-1 Visa: In addition to other eligible visitor activities, it covers short-term activities like business meetings, medical consultations, wellness retreats, short-duration medical treatment, and short-term courses in Indian languages, music, art and craft. It is granted for 30 days with multiple entries.
V-2 Visa: Intended for longer-duration visits, with validity of 1, 5 or 10 years, as specified. It covers the activities permissible under V-1 and mountaineering. For mountaineering, a visa of six months, with multiple entries, will be granted.
The government said that by bringing a wider range of short visits under a clearly identified category, the new arrangement makes visa selection simpler for travellers who may combine leisure with business meetings, medical consultations, wellness retreats or cultural learning, including short-duration yoga programmes.
It maintained that the longer-duration V-2 option provides continuity and convenience for eligible repeat visitors, while the specific mountaineering provision addresses the distinct needs of such travel.
The Centre also said that the Medical Visa framework retains separate provisions for treatment under conventional and AYUSH systems.
It said the M-1 Visa covers medical treatment other than treatment under AYUSH systems, while the M-3 Visa covers treatment under AYUSH systems.
"M-1 and M-3 Visas, including their e-Visa variants, will be granted for one year as a default option with multiple entries. Corresponding medical attendant visa provisions are also available; M-2 and M-4 Visas will be granted for attendants of M-1 and M-3 visa holders respectively," the statement said.
The MHA added that this arrangement gives patients greater predictability when treatment involves multiple consultations, follow-up appointments or staged procedures.
"Multiple-entry validity can reduce the need for repeated visa applications during a course of care, while the distinct AYUSH provision helps applicants identify the appropriate treatment route. The availability of attendant visas also facilitates support by accompanying persons. This will encourage Medical Value Tourism in India as per Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Vision of 'Heal in India'," the statement added.
The government has also consolidated the Student Visa category into two broad sub-categories.
It said that the S-1 Visa covers school, graduate and post-graduate education.
The MHA said the S-2 Visa covers PhD and research scholars in Indian universities, visiting faculty, foreign research students visiting India for research, scientific and anthropological expeditions, internships and exchange students, among other specified academic activities.
"For foreign students enrolled in Indian educational institutions through the Study in India portal, the e-S1 Visa may be granted for up to five years or for the duration of the academic course, whichever is less, with multiple entries. These provisions offer students a more readily identifiable visa pathway and greater certainty for academic planning. Longer validity linked to the course duration can also minimise procedural interruptions and make it easier for eligible students to travel during their studies," the statement said.
The Centre has also consolidated the Business Visa category into B-1 and B-2.
B-1 Visa covers long-term, licence-based business activities, including foreign nationals seeking to establish industrial or business ventures in India. B-2 Visa covers short-term, contract-based business activities, including Production Investment Business, conferences, sports, performative arts and films, it said.
It said a specific provision has also been made for foreign subject-matter specialists, engineers and technical personnel engaged by Indian companies in activities like installation and commissioning, quality checks and essential maintenance, production, IT and ERP ramp-up, training, supply-chain development, plant design and bring-up, senior management and technical support, including transfer of know-how, technology and services.
"Such personnel may be granted a Production Investment Business Visa under the B-2 category through the e-Visa platform. This was earlier granted under e-B4 visa nomenclature," it added.
It said the MHA has undertaken a comprehensive exercise to simplify and rationalise visa application forms across 23 categories/sub-categories of Visas. The required filed/column for all 23 categories/sub-categories of Visas have been reduced 65%-70%. The initiative aims to significantly reduce the information required from foreign nationals and simplify visa forms, while retaining essential details necessary for visa processing. This will reduce the time and effort required to complete the application by the applicant, and it will enhance administrative efficiency by facilitating more focused scrutiny and processing of visa applications, the statement added.
It also said to implement all changes made in the Indian Visa Regime, the MHA is updating the IT systems, and by year-end, visas will be granted as per the new rationalisation.
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