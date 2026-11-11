ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Simplifies Visa Norms For Foreign Nationals Visiting India; Main Categories Reduced From 13 To 9

New Delhi: The Narendra Modi government on Wednesday simplified its visa regime with the aim of making it more compact, coherent, and responsive to the requirements of foreign nationals visiting India.

An official statement issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs said, " On August 27, 2026, the Ministry of Home Affairs reduced the number of main visa categories from 13 to 9 and the number of sub-categories from 49 to 23. This follows the earlier rationalisation undertaken in October, 2025, when the main visa categories were reduced from 22 to 13 and sub-categories from 63 to 49. While considering the simplification of the Indian Visa regime, the Government of India studied the Visa system of developed countries and global standards."

It said that the consolidation of similar purposes of travel is aimed at providing greater clarity and ease in identifying the appropriate visa category while facilitating legitimate foreign arrivals.

The MHA also said that, at present, e-visa is processed by electronic travel authorisation under 13 sub-categories and the e-visa facility is presently available to the nationals of 172 countries.

It said that the erstwhile Tourist Visa has been renamed Visitor Visa, reflecting a broader range of permitted purposes beyond conventional tourism. The category has been organised into two sub-categories, V-1 and V-2, so that applicants may select a visa suited to the nature and duration of their proposed visit.

V-1 Visa: In addition to other eligible visitor activities, it covers short-term activities like business meetings, medical consultations, wellness retreats, short-duration medical treatment, and short-term courses in Indian languages, music, art and craft. It is granted for 30 days with multiple entries.

V-2 Visa: Intended for longer-duration visits, with validity of 1, 5 or 10 years, as specified. It covers the activities permissible under V-1 and mountaineering. For mountaineering, a visa of six months, with multiple entries, will be granted.

The government said that by bringing a wider range of short visits under a clearly identified category, the new arrangement makes visa selection simpler for travellers who may combine leisure with business meetings, medical consultations, wellness retreats or cultural learning, including short-duration yoga programmes.

It maintained that the longer-duration V-2 option provides continuity and convenience for eligible repeat visitors, while the specific mountaineering provision addresses the distinct needs of such travel.

The Centre also said that the Medical Visa framework retains separate provisions for treatment under conventional and AYUSH systems.

It said the M-1 Visa covers medical treatment other than treatment under AYUSH systems, while the M-3 Visa covers treatment under AYUSH systems.

"M-1 and M-3 Visas, including their e-Visa variants, will be granted for one year as a default option with multiple entries. Corresponding medical attendant visa provisions are also available; M-2 and M-4 Visas will be granted for attendants of M-1 and M-3 visa holders respectively," the statement said.

The MHA added that this arrangement gives patients greater predictability when treatment involves multiple consultations, follow-up appointments or staged procedures.