Centre Puts Sharavathy Project On Hold Over 'Enormous Damage' To Biodiversity In Western Ghats

New Delhi: The Centre has placed on hold a proposal to divert around 54 hectares of forest land in the ecologically sensitive Western Ghats for the 2,000-megawatt Sharavathy Pumped Storage Hydroelectric Project in Karnataka.

The decision to defer the proposal was taken after members of the Environment Ministry's Forest Advisory Committee flagged serious ecological concerns and violations of forest laws.

According to the minutes of the 11th meeting of the Committee held on October 27, the proposed project area lies within the Sharavathy Valley Lion-Tailed Macaque Sanctuary, located in the central regions of the Western Ghats.

The committee stated that the project entails the felling of more than 15,000 trees, many of which are endemic to the Western Ghats, one of the 34 global biodiversity hotspots. It said the forest tracts fall under "eco-class 1 and eco-class 3" with canopy densities of 0.5 and 0.2.

The area has "climax forests of tropical wet evergreen, semi-evergreen and shola grasslands", which are "highly vulnerable and complex ecosystems", which, "if destroyed, cannot be restored to their original state".

The minutes said the project site supports Lion-Tailed Macaque, Tiger, Leopard, Sloth Bear, Wild Dogs, King Cobra, Malabar Giant Squirrel and other rare and endemic species.

It referred to a wildlife census that recorded 730 Lion-Tailed Macaques in the Sharavathy Valley Sanctuary and warned that "loss of canopy and habitat would intensify this fragmentation, posing a serious risk to the survival of LTMs".

The panel recorded that the compensatory afforestation site offered by the project proponent will not be able to compensate for the loss of habitat of the Lion-Tailed Macaque and that "wet evergreen forests are complex ecosystems and are quite difficult to replicate".

The committee examined the engineering design and said the project involves two reservoirs, tunnels up to 3.2 km long, excavation to depths of up to 500 metres, and drilling and blasting for underground works.