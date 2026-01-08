ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Pushes Nationwide Cashless Accident Care, Tougher Safety Norms At Meeting Of Transport Ministers From 27 States

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari chairs a meeting of Transport Ministers of all States and Union Territories and the 43rd meeting of the Transport Development Council at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi on Thursday, January 8, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: In a major push towards reducing road fatalities and strengthening India’s transport safety ecosystem, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday chaired a high-level national meeting with Transport Ministers from 27 states, outlining a sweeping set of reforms ranging from nationwide cashless treatment for accident victims to stricter bus safety norms, enhanced compensation, and proposed amendments to the Motor Vehicles Act.

Minister Gadkari wrote on X, “Chaired the Annual Meeting of Transport Ministers from all States and Union Territories in New Delhi today. The meeting witnessed constructive deliberations on key issues, including road safety, passenger and public convenience, ease of doing business, and automobile regulations. As transport is a Concurrent Subject under the Constitution, close coordination between the Union and State Governments is essential. Such regular interactions are vital to ensure policy alignment, strengthen cooperative federalism, and deliver efficient, safe, and citizen-centric transport solutions across the country.”

The meeting, described by officials as one of the most comprehensive road safety reviews in recent years, deliberated on 12 key agenda items aimed at cutting accident deaths, ensuring faster relief to victims, modernising transport infrastructure, and improving civic amenities linked to mobility.

Cashless Treatment For All Road Accident Victims

At the core of the discussions was the Cashless Treatment Scheme, under which every road accident victim across the country will be entitled to cashless medical treatment up to ₹1.5 lakh for a maximum period of seven days, irrespective of the state where the accident occurs.

Reviewing the preparedness of states, Gadkari urged them to proactively address operational gaps and ensure seamless implementation. The scheme, which had earlier been rolled out on a pilot basis in Assam, Chandigarh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Puducherry and Uttar Pradesh, is now being expanded nationwide.

In a move aimed at encouraging bystander assistance, the Minister announced that any person who takes an accident victim to the hospital will receive ₹25,000. Such individuals will be recognised as ‘Raahveer’, a step intended to break hesitation and fear among the public when helping accident victims.

Low Awareness Hampering Hit-and-Run Compensation

There were significant reservations about the low level of compensation received by victims of hit-and-run accidents during the meeting. According to information that was provided to members of the meeting, approximately 1.85 Lakh hit-and-run accidents have been registered in 29 states and UTs, but only 17% of those vehicles that were eligible for compensation have actually received such.

In order to stimulate increases in compensation claims, states need to implement greater levels of awareness of compensation options and streamline systems to submit compensation claims. The government has also introduced a new higher level of compensation, which will see payments of ₹50,000 for serious injuries, and ₹2 lakhs in the case of a fatality, thereby creating a more comprehensive social safety net for victims and their families.

Zero Fatality District Programme

In an extensive and ambitious initiative, the government released a list of the 100 most accident-prone districts in the country. These districts will be a part of the Zero Fatality Districts Programme, which will initiate the use of scientific and data-based solutions and tactics, in collaboration with district-level authorities, police, transportation departments and community stakeholders to eliminate road deaths due to accidents.

Success stories from other districts with a similar approach, e.g., Nagpur, Unnao, and Kamrup, were quoted as models due to targeted engineering enhancements, enforcement of existing laws, as well as community awareness programmes that have produced a dramatic reduction in road-related fatalities.