Centre Pushes Nationwide Cashless Accident Care, Tougher Safety Norms At Meeting Of Transport Ministers From 27 States
Nitin Gadkari announced nationwide cashless accident care, higher compensation and stricter transport safety reforms after a high-level meeting with ministers from 27 states.
Published : January 8, 2026 at 10:51 PM IST
New Delhi: In a major push towards reducing road fatalities and strengthening India’s transport safety ecosystem, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday chaired a high-level national meeting with Transport Ministers from 27 states, outlining a sweeping set of reforms ranging from nationwide cashless treatment for accident victims to stricter bus safety norms, enhanced compensation, and proposed amendments to the Motor Vehicles Act.
Minister Gadkari wrote on X, “Chaired the Annual Meeting of Transport Ministers from all States and Union Territories in New Delhi today. The meeting witnessed constructive deliberations on key issues, including road safety, passenger and public convenience, ease of doing business, and automobile regulations. As transport is a Concurrent Subject under the Constitution, close coordination between the Union and State Governments is essential. Such regular interactions are vital to ensure policy alignment, strengthen cooperative federalism, and deliver efficient, safe, and citizen-centric transport solutions across the country.”
The meeting, described by officials as one of the most comprehensive road safety reviews in recent years, deliberated on 12 key agenda items aimed at cutting accident deaths, ensuring faster relief to victims, modernising transport infrastructure, and improving civic amenities linked to mobility.
Cashless Treatment For All Road Accident Victims
At the core of the discussions was the Cashless Treatment Scheme, under which every road accident victim across the country will be entitled to cashless medical treatment up to ₹1.5 lakh for a maximum period of seven days, irrespective of the state where the accident occurs.
Reviewing the preparedness of states, Gadkari urged them to proactively address operational gaps and ensure seamless implementation. The scheme, which had earlier been rolled out on a pilot basis in Assam, Chandigarh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Puducherry and Uttar Pradesh, is now being expanded nationwide.
In a move aimed at encouraging bystander assistance, the Minister announced that any person who takes an accident victim to the hospital will receive ₹25,000. Such individuals will be recognised as ‘Raahveer’, a step intended to break hesitation and fear among the public when helping accident victims.
Low Awareness Hampering Hit-and-Run Compensation
There were significant reservations about the low level of compensation received by victims of hit-and-run accidents during the meeting. According to information that was provided to members of the meeting, approximately 1.85 Lakh hit-and-run accidents have been registered in 29 states and UTs, but only 17% of those vehicles that were eligible for compensation have actually received such.
In order to stimulate increases in compensation claims, states need to implement greater levels of awareness of compensation options and streamline systems to submit compensation claims. The government has also introduced a new higher level of compensation, which will see payments of ₹50,000 for serious injuries, and ₹2 lakhs in the case of a fatality, thereby creating a more comprehensive social safety net for victims and their families.
Zero Fatality District Programme
In an extensive and ambitious initiative, the government released a list of the 100 most accident-prone districts in the country. These districts will be a part of the Zero Fatality Districts Programme, which will initiate the use of scientific and data-based solutions and tactics, in collaboration with district-level authorities, police, transportation departments and community stakeholders to eliminate road deaths due to accidents.
Success stories from other districts with a similar approach, e.g., Nagpur, Unnao, and Kamrup, were quoted as models due to targeted engineering enhancements, enforcement of existing laws, as well as community awareness programmes that have produced a dramatic reduction in road-related fatalities.
Driving Training Infrastructure Sees Rapid Expansion
The meeting reviewed progress under the New Driving Training Scheme, launched on January 15, 2025, and noted sharp improvements in training infrastructure. While only 41 Driving Training Centres (DTCs) were established in the seven years prior to the scheme, 44 new centres have come up within just one year, with 87 more already in the pipeline.
However, officials acknowledged that the national requirement remains large, with a need to establish 1,021 DTCs, 98 Regional Driving Training Centres (RDTCs) and five Institutes of Driving Training and Research (IDTRs) across the country to meet demand and improve driver quality.
Buses To Become Fully Disabled-Friendly
Accessibility emerged as another major focus area. It was decided that all city buses across India will now be disabled-friendly, with new buses mandatorily designed as low-floor vehicles and equipped with hydraulic kneeling systems, wheelchairs, ramps, lifts and grab handles.
The move is expected to significantly improve mobility for persons with disabilities and senior citizens, while aligning India’s urban transport systems with global accessibility standards.
Stricter Bus Body Code After Fatal Accidents
Safety concerns around bus design came under sharp scrutiny following 145 deaths in six major bus accidents over the past three months. The meeting concluded that weaknesses in bus design and quality standards needed urgent correction.
Under the revised Bus Body Code, buses will now be registered only after type approval from an authorised testing agency. Based on forensic investigations of recent accidents, several critical decisions were taken:
- Sleeper coach buses will be manufactured only by automobile companies
- Fire detection systems, emergency exits, proper lighting, and driver drowsiness alert systems will be mandatory across all buses
Officials said these measures are aimed at eliminating unsafe modifications and ensuring uniform safety standards nationwide.
Motor Vehicles Act To See Major Overhaul
In addition to announcing its forthcoming session of Parliament to discuss the proposed 61 amendments to the Motor Vehicle Act, officials stated that these proposals would primarily enhance road safety; improve ease of doing business for those in transport-related industries; increase delivery of civic services and ultimately align the motor vehicle rules and regulations with global best practices. It is expected that implementing the proposed changes will reformulate the current framework for transport and define emerging challenges caused by technological advancements.
The Scrappage Policy Provides Positive Economic And Environmental Outcomes
A review was also completed on the effects of the scrappage policy; officials noted that the benefits of a scrappage policy are evident through tangible economic and environmental outcomes. By December 2025, there had been approximately 394,000 vehicles scrapped, resulting in:
- ₹400 billion generated in GST.
- Creation of almost 700,000 new jobs.
- A substantial decrease in CO₂ emissions.
- The substantial increase in the reuse of raw materials that supports the circular economy.
Vehicle-to-Vehicle Communication Technology Will Reduce Vehicular Accidents By Up To 80%
The government’s projected future plans for the development of Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) communication technology, which allows for the exchange of real-time data between vehicles directly, were also outlined. V2V technology should provide advanced warning to drivers of potential hazards, sudden braking and heavy traffic in an attempt to reduce the number of vehicular accidents that occur by up to 80%.
A joint task force with the Department of Telecommunications has been formed to take this initiative forward, indicating a coordinated push to integrate advanced digital technologies into road safety frameworks.