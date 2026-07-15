Centre Pushes Circular Fashion, Handloom Livelihoods Under 'Vocal for Local' Initiative
The Ministry of Textiles is showcasing sustainable fashion and upcycling innovations through 'Weave The Future 4.0 – Upcycling Edition' at Dilli Haat. Reports Ankita Kumari
Published : July 15, 2026 at 10:49 PM IST
New Delhi: The Centre is stepping up efforts to promote sustainable fashion and strengthen India's handloom sector through its 'Vocal for Local' campaign. The campaign aims to generate rural employment, reduce textile waste, and preserve traditional crafts.
As part of the initiative, the Ministry of Textiles is showcasing sustainable fashion and upcycling innovations through 'Weave The Future 4.0 – Upcycling Edition' at Dilli Haat.
India is one of the world's largest producers of textiles and garments. However, the industry also generates waste. According to the Ministry of Textiles, the country produces around 70.73 lakh tonnes of textile waste annually, including 29.73 lakh tonnes of pre-consumer waste generated during manufacturing and 41 lakh tonnes of post-consumer waste discarded by consumers.
The government said the handloom industry is one of India's largest rural employers and supports more than 28.23 lakh handlooms and provides livelihoods to over 35 lakh people, including more than 25 lakh women weavers and allied workers.
To strengthen the sector, the Centre has sanctioned 797 handloom clusters between 2015-16 and 2025-26. The Ministry of Textiles has released Rs 87.52 crore during 2025-26 (up to December 31, 2025), while six Mega Handloom Clusters are operational and five more are under development across the country to improve infrastructure, marketing, and income opportunities for artisans.
Nagraj Bajal, an artisan from Karnataka, said reducing waste demands better systems and public participation. He pointed out that reusable bags could reduce plastic consumption and noted that inexpensive factory-made products often reduce the market for handmade and upcycled goods.
Architect Manali Jain of Craste Climate Tech said her company converts agricultural residue, commonly known as stubble or parali, into sustainable fabric panels. She said purchasing crop residue from farmers helps them with an additional source of income while helping reduce air pollution caused by stubble burning.
A supporter of sustainable fashion entrepreneur Rajeshri Shah said handmade products require considerable time and craftsmanship but are often undervalued by consumers who compare them with low-cost fast fashion.
Astha, representing Green Soul Foundation, said the organisation collects and refurbishes used footwear before distributing it to underprivileged children. She said the foundation has provided school bags and footwear to nearly 10 lakh school-going children across India.
Arsia, founder of Arsia Through Arsia Lens, said her enterprise converts textile scraps collected from local tailors into new yarn and fabrics while reviving traditional crafts such as the rare ply-split braiding technique from Rajasthan's Jaisalmer. She said finding skilled artisans who are willing to adopt new techniques is one of the biggest challenges for sustainable businesses.
Dr Supriya, a visitor, said consumers should buy fewer but better-quality products and support enterprises that prevent textile waste from reaching landfills.
Working professional Priyanka pointed out that fast fashion is important for many young consumers because of its affordability. While supporting sustainable choices, she said, it would be unrealistic to expect people to completely abandon inexpensive clothing options.
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