ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Pushes Circular Fashion, Handloom Livelihoods Under 'Vocal for Local' Initiative

New Delhi: The Centre is stepping up efforts to promote sustainable fashion and strengthen India's handloom sector through its 'Vocal for Local' campaign. The campaign aims to generate rural employment, reduce textile waste, and preserve traditional crafts.

As part of the initiative, the Ministry of Textiles is showcasing sustainable fashion and upcycling innovations through 'Weave The Future 4.0 – Upcycling Edition' at Dilli Haat.

India is one of the world's largest producers of textiles and garments. However, the industry also generates waste. According to the Ministry of Textiles, the country produces around 70.73 lakh tonnes of textile waste annually, including 29.73 lakh tonnes of pre-consumer waste generated during manufacturing and 41 lakh tonnes of post-consumer waste discarded by consumers.

The government said the handloom industry is one of India's largest rural employers and supports more than 28.23 lakh handlooms and provides livelihoods to over 35 lakh people, including more than 25 lakh women weavers and allied workers.

To strengthen the sector, the Centre has sanctioned 797 handloom clusters between 2015-16 and 2025-26. The Ministry of Textiles has released Rs 87.52 crore during 2025-26 (up to December 31, 2025), while six Mega Handloom Clusters are operational and five more are under development across the country to improve infrastructure, marketing, and income opportunities for artisans.

Nagraj Bajal, an artisan from Karnataka, said reducing waste demands better systems and public participation. He pointed out that reusable bags could reduce plastic consumption and noted that inexpensive factory-made products often reduce the market for handmade and upcycled goods.