ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Proposes To Amend Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam

New Delhi: The BJP-led government at the Centre on Tuesday proposed to amend the the Constitution (One Hundred and Sixth Amendment) Act, 2023 (popularly known as ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam') to increase reversation for women in Lok Sabha and state Assemblies.

The Amendment will be introduced in the extended Budget session of the Parliament from April 16 to 18. It aims to increase reservation of nearly one-third of seats for women in the Lok Sabha and in the Assembly in states. The three-day extended Budget session of the Parliament called by the ruling dispensation is scheduled to kickoff from April 16.

"The Constitution (One Hundred and Sixth Amendment) Act, 2023 (popularly known as ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’), amended

article 239AA and inserted articles 330A, 332A and 334A in the Constitution, to provide for reservation of nearly one-third of seats for women in the House of the People and the Legislative Assemblies (including women belonging to the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes) with the objective of achieving greater participation of women in the House of the People, the Legislative Assembly of a State and the Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi," read the Bill proposed to be introduced in the Parliament.

The said provisions contemplate that such reservation shall become operative after the first delimitation is undertaken on the basis of the relevant census taken after the commencement of the said Amendment Act, it said.

"The next census and the consequential delimitation exercise thereafter will take considerable time and thus, delay the effective and dedicated participation of women in our democratic polity. Hence, the objective of the proposed Bill is to operationalise one-third reservation for women, including women belonging to the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes, in the House of the People and the Legislative Assemblies of the States, the National Capital Territory of Delhi and the Union territories through delimitation exercise to be undertaken on the basis of the population figures of the latest published census," it said.