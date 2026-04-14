Centre Proposes To Amend Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam
The Amendment will be introduced in the extended Budget session of the Parliament from April 16 to 18.
Published : April 14, 2026 at 8:32 PM IST
New Delhi: The BJP-led government at the Centre on Tuesday proposed to amend the the Constitution (One Hundred and Sixth Amendment) Act, 2023 (popularly known as ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam') to increase reversation for women in Lok Sabha and state Assemblies.
The Amendment will be introduced in the extended Budget session of the Parliament from April 16 to 18. It aims to increase reservation of nearly one-third of seats for women in the Lok Sabha and in the Assembly in states. The three-day extended Budget session of the Parliament called by the ruling dispensation is scheduled to kickoff from April 16.
"The Constitution (One Hundred and Sixth Amendment) Act, 2023 (popularly known as ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’), amended
article 239AA and inserted articles 330A, 332A and 334A in the Constitution, to provide for reservation of nearly one-third of seats for women in the House of the People and the Legislative Assemblies (including women belonging to the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes) with the objective of achieving greater participation of women in the House of the People, the Legislative Assembly of a State and the Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi," read the Bill proposed to be introduced in the Parliament.
The said provisions contemplate that such reservation shall become operative after the first delimitation is undertaken on the basis of the relevant census taken after the commencement of the said Amendment Act, it said.
"The next census and the consequential delimitation exercise thereafter will take considerable time and thus, delay the effective and dedicated participation of women in our democratic polity. Hence, the objective of the proposed Bill is to operationalise one-third reservation for women, including women belonging to the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes, in the House of the People and the Legislative Assemblies of the States, the National Capital Territory of Delhi and the Union territories through delimitation exercise to be undertaken on the basis of the population figures of the latest published census," it said.
It further read, "Thus, the implementation of reservation of seats for women is linked to the constitutional scheme of readjustment in the allocation of seats in the House of the People and the Legislative Assemblies and re-drawing boundaries of territorial constituencies by the Delimitation Commission.The proposed Bill would facilitate delimitation of territorial constituencies and put in operation, the provisions providing for reservation of seats for women in the House of the People and the Legislative Assemblies."
"This will also promote women empowerment and provide opportunity for women to participate in the nation-building process. In addition, the increased representation of women in the decision-making process will promote inclusivity and help in achieving the goals of Viksit Bharat@2047, it stated.
Earlier in the day, social activist and Director of Centre for Social Research, Dr Dr Ranjana Kumari backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's step for amending the Women's Reservation Act, 2023 and called upon all political parties to prioritise national interest over "partisan positions". Asserting that women of India have waited long enough, she said its high time to deliver justice to women.
Sources said that Prime Minister Modi will extensively speak on the Bill in the Lok Sabha. "The reply on the discussion to the Bill will be given by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The Bill will be taken up in the Lok Sabha on April 16 and 17 and the discussion will be followed by voting," sources said.
A total of 18 hours have been kept for discussion in the Lok Sabha, sources added. The Bill will be then tabled in the Rajya Sabha on April 18 for discussion and voting and a total of 10 hours has been kept for discussion in the Upper House of the Parliament, they said.