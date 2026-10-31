ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Proposes Stricter Rules For Animal Experiments, Mandates Ethics Oversight, Humane Endpoints

New Delhi: The Centre has proposed a comprehensive overhaul of regulations governing the breeding, trading, housing and use of laboratory animals, seeking to strengthen animal welfare safeguards while ensuring accountability in scientific and educational research.

The draft Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Control and Supervision of Experiment, Breeding and Trading of Laboratory Animals) Rules, 2026, issued by the Committee for Control and Supervision of Experiments on Animals (CCSEA), under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying proposes stricter oversight of animal experiments, mandatory veterinary supervision, periodic inspections and provisions for suspending or revoking registrations in cases of violations.

The draft rules, framed under Section 17 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, seek to replace the existing 1968 and 1998 rules.

A key objective of the draft rule is to ensure that scientific research involving animals follows the principles of replacement, reduction and refinement (3Rs). According to the rule, establishments would be required to use scientifically satisfactory alternatives to live animals wherever possible, minimise the number of animals used without compromising the validity of research, and refine experimental procedures to reduce pain, suffering and distress.

The proposed framework covers live non-human vertebrates, including fish at independent-feeding larval stages, embryonated eggs and mammalian foetal forms during the final third of their normal development.

Tighter Approval Mechanism For Experiments

Under the draft rule, every establishment conducting animal experiments or breeding, housing or trading animals for experimental purposes would have to register with the CCSEA.

The rules propose a differentiated approval system based on the severity of experiments. Mild and moderate experiments would generally be considered by the Institutional Animals Ethics Committee (IAEC), while severe and non-recovery experiments involving animals above the rodent and lagomorph categories would require approval from the CCSEA following IAEC recommendations.

The Committee would have to decide on such applications within 30 working days. Experiments involving larger animals and classified as mild or moderate would also be subject to reporting at the study initiation, interim progress and completion stages.

Each experiment would require specified documentation, including the species and number of animals used. A veterinarian associated with the IAEC would have to certify the animal’s fitness and the nature or severity of the proposed procedure.

The rules also seek to prevent experiments involving severe pain, suffering or distress likely to persist for a prolonged period where these cannot be alleviated.

Humane Endpoints & Veterinary Supervision

The proposed regulations place particular emphasis on preventing avoidable suffering. Establishments would have to adopt humane endpoints, allowing experiments to be terminated when an animal’s pain, distress or impairment reaches a predetermined threshold.