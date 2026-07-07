ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Proposes Extending Interstate Vehicle Stay Without Re-Registration From One Year To Three

New Delhi: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has proposed extending the period during which a vehicle can remain in another state without re-registration from the current 1 year to 3 years.

The proposal, part of the draft amendments to the Motor Vehicles Act under the government's "ease of living" initiative, was discussed before an informal Group of Ministers (iGoM) last week.

At present, Section 47 of the Motor Vehicles Act requires owners to re-register their vehicles if they remain in another state for more than 12 months. Officials said the proposed change is intended to benefit employees in transferable jobs, professionals on long-term assignments, students, and others who are likely to return to their home state after 2-3 years.

"Re-registration of a vehicle in a new state and revoking it after returning to the home state is a hassle for people," an official said, adding that the move would complement the existing Bharat (BH) series registration, which already allows eligible vehicle owners to move across states without fresh registration.

Consumer Activist Calls For Ending Double Taxation

However, consumer rights activists say the proposal does not go far enough. Consumer advocate Bejon Kumar Misra told ETV Bharat that the real issue is the double taxation faced by vehicle owners.

"I have been a victim. Why three years? Why not allow it for the full 15-year validity period, given that road tax is already collected in advance? I paid tax in Delhi and then had to pay again in Telangana. I was supposed to get a refund from the Delhi government, but it hasn't happened yet. I am told it never will. This is a highly unfair policy," Misra said.

Former Deputy Commissioner of the Delhi Transport Department, Anil Chhikara, welcomed the proposal, saying the existing one-year rule has caused unnecessary harassment to thousands of people relocating temporarily.

"The proposal of allowing vehicles to remain in another state for three years is a welcome step. Thousands of people move to other states for service, business or temporary assignments. States like Karnataka and Maharashtra have insisted on re-registration after one year, failing which vehicle owners often face challans and penalties running into lakhs of rupees," he told ETV Bharat.