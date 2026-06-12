ETV Bharat / bharat

From TV To Radio, Centre Proposes Common Broadcasting Regulations

New Delhi: The Centre has proposed a single regulatory framework for television and radio broadcasting services, extending the obligation of airing programmes on “themes of national importance and social relevance” from TV channels to private radio services.

The draft Telecommunications (Television, Radio and Associated Services) Rules, 2026, made public by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Friday, state that while TV channels “shall” broadcast content on these themes for a minimum of 30 minutes daily between 6 am and 11 pm, radio stations will have to dedicate one hour for the same purpose every day.

While airing of such content was made obligatory for TV four years ago under the ‘Guidelines for Uplinking and Downlinking of Television Channels in India, 2022’, no time slot was specified in the rules. The draft seeks to address that gap.

Also, under the FM Policy Phase-III, private radio stations were so far required to broadcast “public interest announcements” for one hour every day “as may be required by the Central government/state government”.

The draft rules, however, state that every authorised private radio service shall “broadcast programmes focusing on themes of national importance and social relevance, in such manner as the Central government may specify, for a minimum duration of one hour per day”, making the nature of the public interest announcements that they will be expected to make clearer.

Moreover, while the current guidelines state that TV channels “may undertake public service broadcasting”, the draft seeks to change it to “shall”, making the obligation more airtight.