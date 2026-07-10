'False Bravado, Half-baked Truths': Congress' Surjewala Alleges 'Policy Gap' In E20 Petrol Implementation
Surjewala claimed the issue had sparked genuine concerns among the 36 crore registered vehicle owners in India.
By PTI
Published : July 10, 2026 at 10:15 PM IST
New Delhi: Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala on Friday accused the government of "false bravado" and furnishing "half-baked truths" regarding ethanol-blended fuel and said there is a policy gap in the implementation of E20 petrol and the expected rollout of 15 per cent methanol-blend diesel.
In a post on X, the Congress leader said Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari's recent interviews and press conferences have exposed that the Modi government is seeking to put out jargon to confuse people over the issue.
Surjewala claimed the issue had sparked genuine concerns among the 36 crore registered vehicle owners in India.
POLICY MISMATCH OF E20 PETROL & UPCOMING 15% METHANOL FOR DIESEL BLEND— Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) July 10, 2026
Dear Prime Minister/Sh Nitin Gadkari,
1. A lot of false bravado, compromised facts & half-baked truths in name of factual information have been dished out by the BJP Govt about E20 Petrol Fuel blend.
2. An… pic.twitter.com/qULwN5mNFC
He said the Niti Aayog's 2021 roadmap for ethanol blending concedes that rubber and plastic components in existing petrol vehicles may not be suitable for E20 fuel, and would require material compatibility and engine-tuning to make them E20 complaint.
"Niti Aayog 2021 roadmap also says that we should roll out E20 material compliant vehicles from April 2023 and E20 engine compliant vehicles from April 2025," Surjewala wrote, questioning whether the Centre had ignored the suggestions presented by the Niti Aayog.
The Congress leader also claimed that a report by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), which remains unpublished, clearly states that E20 rapidly deteriorates rubber fuel system components, including hoses, gaskets, seals and O-rings, and even Nitin Gadkari has conceded this fact.
"Why is the Modi government, then, pushing through E20 fuel blend in petrol", without ensuring that every petrol vehicle is "materially compliant" and "engine compliant" for consumption of E20 petrol, Surjewala questioned.
He said Nitin Gadkari himself had admitted to the fact that E20 petrol leads to dropping of average mileage of vehicles.
"Even Government of India admits to a 5 per cent drop in fuel mileage. In reality, the drop in fuel mileage is over 15 per cent as reported by users," the Congress leader wrote, questioning why the government not clearly stating the impact of E20 on vehicle mileage.
Surjewala further questioned why the blending of ethanol into petrol has not led to a dip in fuel prices.
He noted that the price of ethanol is Rs 75 per litre, while that of petrol is between Rs 102.12 and Rs 110 per litre in most states. If "the E20 Petrol blend is 80 per cent petrol and 20 per cent ethanol, why is the price of E20 Petrol, not 20 per cent cheaper for the common man?" Surjewala wrote He said the Union government and Nitin Gadkari are now speaking about 15 per cent methanol-blend diesel based on production of 700 tonnes of methanol by Assam Petro Refinery.
"Is Modi government going to push through 15 per cent Methanol-Diesel fuel blend for all diesel vehicles?" he wrote, asserting vehicle owners nationwide require answers and not empty press releases.
Also Read