ETV Bharat / bharat

'False Bravado, Half-baked Truths': Congress' Surjewala Alleges 'Policy Gap' In E20 Petrol Implementation

Indian Youth Congress (IYC) activists stage a protest against the alleged ethanol scam and the use of E20 fuel, outside the Youth Congress office, in New Delhi, Friday, July 10, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala on Friday accused the government of "false bravado" and furnishing "half-baked truths" regarding ethanol-blended fuel and said there is a policy gap in the implementation of E20 petrol and the expected rollout of 15 per cent methanol-blend diesel.

In a post on X, the Congress leader said Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari's recent interviews and press conferences have exposed that the Modi government is seeking to put out jargon to confuse people over the issue.

Surjewala claimed the issue had sparked genuine concerns among the 36 crore registered vehicle owners in India.

He said the Niti Aayog's 2021 roadmap for ethanol blending concedes that rubber and plastic components in existing petrol vehicles may not be suitable for E20 fuel, and would require material compatibility and engine-tuning to make them E20 complaint.

"Niti Aayog 2021 roadmap also says that we should roll out E20 material compliant vehicles from April 2023 and E20 engine compliant vehicles from April 2025," Surjewala wrote, questioning whether the Centre had ignored the suggestions presented by the Niti Aayog.