ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Preparing To Bring E30 Petrol And Waiting For Public Anger On E20 To Subside, Claims Kejriwal

Panaji: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday claimed that the Centre was gearing up to introduce E30 petrol followed by the E40 variant, and said it was waiting for the public anger over E20 to subside first.

He said the introduction of E30 and its next variants of ethanol-blended fuel would cause hardships to vehicle owners.

Addressing a town hall meeting over E20 in Goa, Kejriwal alleged that the government was conducting trials for E30 and was waiting for public opposition to E20 to subside before increasing the ethanol blending level.

"They are simply watching the public mood. As soon as opposition to E20 cools down a little, they will introduce E30 and then E40," the former Delhi chief minister said.

Kejriwal also advised people against purchasing vehicles at present, claiming that vehicles designed to run on E20 could face problems if higher ethanol-blended fuel was introduced.