ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Plans Overhaul Of MMDR Act To Create New Mining Law

New Delhi: The government is considering overhauling the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, into a comprehensive new mining law, a move aimed at incorporating ease of living and ease of doing business reforms, sources said. The Mines Ministry administers the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 (MMDR Act)

The Act has been amended from time to time to keep pace with the evolving requirements of the mining and minerals sector, sources said. In recent years, the Centre has made efforts to review the nation's regulatory landscape to incorporate ease of living and ease of doing business reforms across all sectors.

Considering that the mining and mineral sector is important for the economy, future technological progress, fulfilling the strategic needs of the country, and achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, the MMDR Act, 1957, is proposed to be overhauled into a comprehensive and streamlined new mining law, sources said.

An inter-ministerial panel under the chairmanship of mines additional secretary will draft the new bill, they said. It will review the existing MMDR Act, 1957 in its entirety, examine international best practices, and incorporate them in the new bill. The committee will also incorporate the necessary provisions keeping in mind the future trends in the mining sector.

It will simplify the language of the current law to improve ease of living and ease of doing business, align its provisions with related statutes and constitutional requirements, and suggest structural and substantive reforms to enhance clarity, enforceability and efficiency. The committee will consult stakeholders, including state governments, before preparing the draft of the bill.