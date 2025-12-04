'Centre Planned To Impose President’s Rule If SIR Was Not Allowed In Bengal': Mamata's Big Allegation
West Bengal Chief Minister questioned why SIR has not been initiated in Assam and Tripura.
Published : December 4, 2025 at 7:39 PM IST
Berhampore: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has claimed that the Centre was planning to impose President’s rule in her state if Special Intensive Revision (SIR) was not allowed there.
Addressing a public meeting in Murshidabad on Thursday, she said, “If I had not allowed SIR, they would have imposed President's rule without voting." She attacked Union Home Minister Amit Shah saying, “Do you understand Amit Shah's trick? We are not that stupid, Babumoshai, Godibhai!”
Giving a religious angle to the deaths of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in context of the SIR exercise, she said, "More than half of those who died in SIR related incidents were Hindus. You (BJP) don't cut the branch on which you are sitting."
The Chief Minister went on to ask the BJP leadership that even though the Rohingyas infiltrated through states like Assam and Tripura that share a border with Bangladesh, was the SIR process not initiated there because they are BJP ruled states?
The Chief Minister identified the implementation of SIR just before the assembly elections as the initial step towards the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC). She alleged that although it seems simple on the surface, there is a deep conspiracy behind the exercise to take away the citizenship of Bengalis and dispossess them.
The Trinamool supremo reiterated that she will not allow the NRC in Bengal. "Even if they slit my throat, I will not allow any detention camp to be set up here and I will not expel anyone,” she underlined. Mamata strongly countered the allegations that Bengal is a haven for infiltrators and directly blamed the Home Ministry and the Border Security Force on the Rohingya issue.
"Who brought the Rohingyas to Bengal? Where will we bring them from? The Rohingyas will come through Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Nagaland. Why is there no SIR there? Because the BJP is in power?" she asked.
Stating that all the agencies are with the Centre, she charged that infiltration occurs due to the lack of surveillance by the central agencies and the Trinamool Congress is being blamed for political gains. She claimed that Rohingyas are in Bangladesh and in BJP's double engine states like Assam and Tripura.
To allay the fears of the common people, the Chief Minister once again said from the stage that she herself has not yet participated in the SIR process or worked on getting her name on the voter list. She said that she herself will not do it until the people can complete this process safely and securely.
Questioning the SIR just three months before the assembly elections, she said that it is a strategy to mislead the people. The Chief Minister also spoke out against the insult to the Bengali language and castigated the tendency to label Bangla speakers as 'Bangladeshi'.
She said, "Remember that Bangla is the language of our hearts. Just as I respect other languages, we respect our language too. I will speak Bangla not once, but thousands, lakhs, crores of times because we have learned to say 'mother' in our own language since we were born. I will not accept disrespect and oppression towards this language."
She assured administrative help to the people during the SIR and warned that there could be a conspiracy to take down the server or remove names while adding or correcting names in the voter list.
Assuring the people, Mamata said, "Our land or property cannot be taken away. This is our constitutional right."
She alleged that funds are being pumped to spread communalism and asked the people not to fall into this trap. She said that in the fight against deprivation and language terrorism, protecting the right to citizenship will be her main tool.
Read more