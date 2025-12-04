ETV Bharat / bharat

'Centre Planned To Impose President’s Rule If SIR Was Not Allowed In Bengal': Mamata's Big Allegation

Berhampore: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has claimed that the Centre was planning to impose President’s rule in her state if Special Intensive Revision (SIR) was not allowed there.

Addressing a public meeting in Murshidabad on Thursday, she said, “If I had not allowed SIR, they would have imposed President's rule without voting." She attacked Union Home Minister Amit Shah saying, “Do you understand Amit Shah's trick? We are not that stupid, Babumoshai, Godibhai!”

Giving a religious angle to the deaths of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in context of the SIR exercise, she said, "More than half of those who died in SIR related incidents were Hindus. You (BJP) don't cut the branch on which you are sitting."

The Chief Minister went on to ask the BJP leadership that even though the Rohingyas infiltrated through states like Assam and Tripura that share a border with Bangladesh, was the SIR process not initiated there because they are BJP ruled states?

The Chief Minister identified the implementation of SIR just before the assembly elections as the initial step towards the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC). She alleged that although it seems simple on the surface, there is a deep conspiracy behind the exercise to take away the citizenship of Bengalis and dispossess them.

The Trinamool supremo reiterated that she will not allow the NRC in Bengal. "Even if they slit my throat, I will not allow any detention camp to be set up here and I will not expel anyone,” she underlined. Mamata strongly countered the allegations that Bengal is a haven for infiltrators and directly blamed the Home Ministry and the Border Security Force on the Rohingya issue.

"Who brought the Rohingyas to Bengal? Where will we bring them from? The Rohingyas will come through Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Nagaland. Why is there no SIR there? Because the BJP is in power?" she asked.