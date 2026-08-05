Centre Pitches Institutionalised NEET Reforms, Computer-Based NEET Under Active Consideration
The affidavit said the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, specifically criminalised the leakage of question papers and impersonation of candidates.
Published : August 5, 2026 at 1:20 AM IST
New Delhi: The Centre has told the Supreme Court that its NEET‑UG reforms are built to endure personnel changes, codified in writing, and overseen by a standing review mechanism—anchored by two major moves: tougher penal provisions and a Nandan Nilekani‑led task force on exam reforms.
The Centre said that it has undertaken a comprehensive overhaul of the National Testing Agency's (NTA) examination, stressing that a multi-layered security architecture has now been put in place to ensure the exam's integrity, and migration of NEET to computer-based testing is presently under active consideration.
The central government said that under the leadership of Dr K. Radhakrishnan, former chairman of ISRO, who heads the High-Level Committee of Experts, a comprehensive end-to-end security design has been put in place which covers every stage of the examination: setting of the question papers to placing the paper in the candidate's hand, and to the declaration of results.
The Centre’s affidavit said it has put in place two significant institutional measures with far-reaching implications for the integrity of national examinations: The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Act, 2026, and the High-Powered Task Force (HPTF) on Examination Reforms, under the chairmanship of Nandan Nilekani, the co-founder of Infosys and the principal architect of the Aadhaar programme.
The affidavit said the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, specifically criminalised the leakage of question papers, impersonation of candidates, tampering with computer networks and resources, and other malpractices. It provided for penalties of up to ten years of imprisonment and a fine of up to one crore rupees.
“Following a review of the working of the said Act, the Parliament has now further strengthened this deterrent framework by passing the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Act, 2026, which provides for even more stringent action against those who seek to compromise the integrity of examinations, as an expression of a strong legislative will”, said the affidavit filed by Pankaj Kumar Sinha, Under Secretary in Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education.
The affidavit said the task force led by Nilekani is to review, recommend and guide the implementation of end-to-end reforms in the examinations conducted by the National Testing Agency, with particular emphasis on leveraging advanced technologies, strengthening security and integrity protocols, designing a globally-benchmarked examination system, and framing a time-bound implementation roadmap. The task force will submit its recommendations within three months of its constitution.
Security measures
Elaborating on the security arrangements, the affidavit said multiple question paper sets were made in isolation, with 6 layers of tamper-proof packaging, and QR and Aadhaar tracking of every box. This tracking system was used for the movement of the question papers for the NEET (UG) 2026 re-conduct on 21.06.2026, for all sets of papers.
The affidavit stated that for the NEET (UG) 2026 re-conduct on June 21, 51,311 jammers were deployed, 1.38 lakh CCTV cameras were installed across more than 95,000 examination rooms, 38,795 personnel were deployed exclusively for frisking, and a total of 48,448 personnel were deployed for the biometric verification process.
Institutionalisation of reforms and institutional memory
The affidavit said the reforms undertaken have been designed to survive personnel changes, to be codified in writing, and to be reviewed by a standing structure.
“At the conclusion of every examination cycle, a formal Learnings Note is prepared recording the challenges encountered, the actions taken and the practices to be carried forward. A Technical Manual of the National Testing Agency is being developed to codify the psychometric methodologies, normalisation procedures, equating practices, item-bank standards and confidential-operations protocols. The Technical Manual will ensure institutional memory”, said the affidavit.
The affidavit said a permanent Confidential-Operations Vertical is being institutionalised within the National Testing Agency, staffed by officers with continuity across cycles. “This Vertical will hold the operational knowledge of paper-setting, translation, printing, transportation and custody, together with the Standard Operating Procedures, contingency plans, expert-pool databases and vendor relationships”, it said.
“Every step of the examination process is being placed on an auditable log, in a two-stage process i.e. one person acting and another checking each action. This ensures that the entire cycle has an in-built check and balance sequence and can be reconstructed and reviewed after the event. This not only ensures robust security but also pinpointed traceability and accountability,” said the affidavit.
Possibility of computer-based testing for NEET (UG)
The affidavit said the National Testing Agency has, in the recent past, migrated seven of its eight major examinations to Computer-Based Testing, with a multi-session, multi-day schedule. These include JEE (Main), CUET (UG), CUET (PG), UGC-NET and CSIR-NET. NEET (UG) presently remains the only major examination of the National Testing Agency that is conducted in the Pen-and-Paper mode.
“That, in respect of NEET (UG), the migration from the Pen-and-Paper mode to a Computer-Based mode, whether in a single-stage or a two-stage examination on the pattern of the Joint Entrance Examination (Mains and Advanced), is presently under active consideration by all stakeholders. The Union of India respectfully submits that the final approach will be adopted after considering, and with the benefit of, the recommendations of the High-Powered Task Force under the chairmanship of Shri Nandan Nilekani…”, said the affidavit.
In an earlier order, the apex court said: “We direct the Union of India to file an affidavit indicating how and in which manner the process of conducting and concluding the NEET examination, year after year, would be done. The affidavit shall indicate the method by which regulating and supervising authorities of NEET examination can develop and retain institutional memory so that they can act on the basis of the experience, data, and information they have gathered and processed with each examination cycle.”
The apex court was hearing a batch of petitions seeking the dissolution of the National Testing Agency and an overhaul of the entrance examination system in the country, in the wake of the leakage of the NEET-UG 2026 papers. The petitioners were represented by advocates Tanvi Dubey and Charu Mathur.