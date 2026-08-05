ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Pitches Institutionalised NEET Reforms, Computer-Based NEET Under Active Consideration

New Delhi: The Centre has told the Supreme Court that its NEET‑UG reforms are built to endure personnel changes, codified in writing, and overseen by a standing review mechanism—anchored by two major moves: tougher penal provisions and a Nandan Nilekani‑led task force on exam reforms.

The Centre said that it has undertaken a comprehensive overhaul of the National Testing Agency's (NTA) examination, stressing that a multi-layered security architecture has now been put in place to ensure the exam's integrity, and migration of NEET to computer-based testing is presently under active consideration.

The central government said that under the leadership of Dr K. Radhakrishnan, former chairman of ISRO, who heads the High-Level Committee of Experts, a comprehensive end-to-end security design has been put in place which covers every stage of the examination: setting of the question papers to placing the paper in the candidate's hand, and to the declaration of results.

The Centre’s affidavit said it has put in place two significant institutional measures with far-reaching implications for the integrity of national examinations: The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Act, 2026, and the High-Powered Task Force (HPTF) on Examination Reforms, under the chairmanship of Nandan Nilekani, the co-founder of Infosys and the principal architect of the Aadhaar programme.

The affidavit said the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, specifically criminalised the leakage of question papers, impersonation of candidates, tampering with computer networks and resources, and other malpractices. It provided for penalties of up to ten years of imprisonment and a fine of up to one crore rupees.

“Following a review of the working of the said Act, the Parliament has now further strengthened this deterrent framework by passing the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Act, 2026, which provides for even more stringent action against those who seek to compromise the integrity of examinations, as an expression of a strong legislative will”, said the affidavit filed by Pankaj Kumar Sinha, Under Secretary in Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education.

The affidavit said the task force led by Nilekani is to review, recommend and guide the implementation of end-to-end reforms in the examinations conducted by the National Testing Agency, with particular emphasis on leveraging advanced technologies, strengthening security and integrity protocols, designing a globally-benchmarked examination system, and framing a time-bound implementation roadmap. The task force will submit its recommendations within three months of its constitution.

Security measures

Elaborating on the security arrangements, the affidavit said multiple question paper sets were made in isolation, with 6 layers of tamper-proof packaging, and QR and Aadhaar tracking of every box. This tracking system was used for the movement of the question papers for the NEET (UG) 2026 re-conduct on 21.06.2026, for all sets of papers.

The affidavit stated that for the NEET (UG) 2026 re-conduct on June 21, 51,311 jammers were deployed, 1.38 lakh CCTV cameras were installed across more than 95,000 examination rooms, 38,795 personnel were deployed exclusively for frisking, and a total of 48,448 personnel were deployed for the biometric verification process.