Centre Partners With CESL To Build EV Charging Stations On Panchayat Land
The Panchayati Raj Ministry has partnered with CESL to build EV charging infrastructure on panchayat lands, boosting clean mobility and generating revenue, reports Chanchal Mukherjee
Published : October 31, 2026 at 6:58 PM IST
New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj (MoPR) has partnered with Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) to develop a nationwide framework for establishing electric vehicle (EV) charging and battery-swapping stations on panchayat lands. The initiative aims to enable the productive utilisation of public property while boosting rural clean energy infrastructure.
For the implementation process, the ministry will write letters to concerned states and UTs to arrange proper lands at the village and gram panchayat level for the purpose so that EV stations can be set up there.
“The initiative is expected to contribute to reducing carbon emissions in and around villages and their peripheral areas. It seeks to strengthen the enabling ecosystem for electric mobility by extending infrastructure development opportunities beyond urban centres to rural areas,” said an official.
“The system will help to generate Own Source of Revenue for village development like construction of roads, panchayat ghar, streetlights and cleanliness,” he said.
An important aspect of the initiative is its potential to strengthen the financial resources of panchayats. In accordance with the guidelines of the Union Ministry of Power, the concerned panchayat will receive Re 1 for every unit of electricity billed at charging and battery swapping stations, the official added.
In addition, panchayats are expected to earn a regular monthly income depending on the size of the charging station. Initially, a small charging station covering an area of around 10 x 10 square meters is estimated to generate around Rs 3,000 per month.
Meanwhile, a large charging station spread over 20 x 25 square meters could generate about Rs 10,000 per month, translating into an annual income of around Rs 1.20 lakh.
The initiative is expected not only to generate additional revenue-generating opportunities for panchayats but also to strengthen their financial resources.
Officials said the initiative would be jointly run by MoPR and CESL, a subsidiary of the Ministry of Power under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).
The partnership brings together the ministry’s institutional reach and coordination with State Panchayati Raj Departments and CESL’s experience in developing and implementing clean mobility solutions. It aims to leverage Panchayat-owned land and facilitate the wider adoption of electric vehicles, including two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers and medium- and heavy-duty vehicles.
“Under the proposed framework, the Ministry of Panchayati Raj will facilitate and monitor coordination with State Panchayati Raj Departments for the identification of suitable Panchayat locations. CESL will undertake location assessment, demand aggregation, and the supply, installation, testing, commissioning, operation and maintenance of EV charging and/or battery swapping infrastructure at selected sites,” CESL stated.
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