ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Partners With CESL To Build EV Charging Stations On Panchayat Land

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj (MoPR) has partnered with Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) to develop a nationwide framework for establishing electric vehicle (EV) charging and battery-swapping stations on panchayat lands. The initiative aims to enable the productive utilisation of public property while boosting rural clean energy infrastructure.

For the implementation process, the ministry will write letters to concerned states and UTs to arrange proper lands at the village and gram panchayat level for the purpose so that EV stations can be set up there.

“The initiative is expected to contribute to reducing carbon emissions in and around villages and their peripheral areas. It seeks to strengthen the enabling ecosystem for electric mobility by extending infrastructure development opportunities beyond urban centres to rural areas,” said an official.

“The system will help to generate Own Source of Revenue for village development like construction of roads, panchayat ghar, streetlights and cleanliness,” he said.

An important aspect of the initiative is its potential to strengthen the financial resources of panchayats. In accordance with the guidelines of the Union Ministry of Power, the concerned panchayat will receive Re 1 for every unit of electricity billed at charging and battery swapping stations, the official added.

In addition, panchayats are expected to earn a regular monthly income depending on the size of the charging station. Initially, a small charging station covering an area of around 10 x 10 square meters is estimated to generate around Rs 3,000 per month.