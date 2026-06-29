Environment Ministry Panel Clears 197 Hectares Of Forest Land For Kirthai Hydroelectric Project In Jammu Kashmir
The Ministry of Environment panel approved forest land for the 840 MW Kirthai II hydroelectric project on the Chenab River in Jammu Kashmir.
Published : June 29, 2026 at 5:12 PM IST|
Updated : June 29, 2026 at 5:21 PM IST
Srinagar: The advisory panel of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has recommended “in-principle” clearance for the transfer of 197 hectares of forest land for the development of the Kirthai Stage II Hydroelectric project over the Chenab River in Jammu and Kashmir.
The Forest Advisory Committee gave the nod to the run-of-the-river 840-megawatt hydroelectric project early this month in the mountainous Kishtwar district, said the minutes of the meeting. But the capacity of the project has been reduced from 940 MW due to revised water availability from 1975-76 to 2021-22, approved by the Central Water Commission (CWC), it added.
The project is being developed through Chenab Valley Power Projects Limited (CVPPL), a joint venture of National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) & Jammu & Kashmir State Power Development Corporation (JKSPDC).
Early in March, the committee had decided to “defer” the proposal for want of some more information from the J&K government regarding the project, noted the minutes of the meeting.
This is the third project that has been fast-tracked in Jammu and Kashmir since India suspended the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025. The 1960 IWT gave India control over the Ravi, Beas and Sutlej rivers while allowing limited use of waters by it from western rivers comprising the Indus, Chenab and Jhelum.
Following the IWT freeze, the Narendra Modi-led government cleared the 1,856 MW Sawalkot Hydroelectric Project and the 260 MW Dulhasti Stage II project. The Kirthai II project, originally conceptualised in 1984, has been pending since then.
The J&K government has dispensed with the requirement of cumulative impact assessment and carrying capacity impact for the Indus, Chenab and Jhelum rivers “in view of their strategic nature and the country’s need to fully utilise its water resources”, according to the project documents.
The project will result in felling 8,723 trees in the dense forests which feature pine, silver fir, oak species and other temperate and broadleaf species.
With the proposed project of “national importance” for harnessing the hydropower potential of the Chenab River, the proposal said that “some trade-off is required between the developmental activities and environmental conservation”.
But the committee said that cutting of trees would affect the ecosystem in general, especially in terms of increased run-off and soil erosion that may lead to landslides. “Therefore, the state government should take necessary mitigation measures and put in place necessary safety and monitoring measures,” the panel noted.
The project site is a natural habitat of Chilgoza pine, Himalayan tahr, Asiatic black bear, Himalayan brown bear and Asiatic ibex, as per the J&K wildlife department.
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