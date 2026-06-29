ETV Bharat / bharat

Environment Ministry Panel Clears 197 Hectares Of Forest Land For Kirthai Hydroelectric Project In Jammu Kashmir

Srinagar: The advisory panel of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has recommended “in-principle” clearance for the transfer of 197 hectares of forest land for the development of the Kirthai Stage II Hydroelectric project over the Chenab River in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Forest Advisory Committee gave the nod to the run-of-the-river 840-megawatt hydroelectric project early this month in the mountainous Kishtwar district, said the minutes of the meeting. But the capacity of the project has been reduced from 940 MW due to revised water availability from 1975-76 to 2021-22, approved by the Central Water Commission (CWC), it added.

The project is being developed through Chenab Valley Power Projects Limited (CVPPL), a joint venture of National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) & Jammu & Kashmir State Power Development Corporation (JKSPDC).

Early in March, the committee had decided to “defer” the proposal for want of some more information from the J&K government regarding the project, noted the minutes of the meeting.

This is the third project that has been fast-tracked in Jammu and Kashmir since India suspended the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025. The 1960 IWT gave India control over the Ravi, Beas and Sutlej rivers while allowing limited use of waters by it from western rivers comprising the Indus, Chenab and Jhelum.

Following the IWT freeze, the Narendra Modi-led government cleared the 1,856 MW Sawalkot Hydroelectric Project and the 260 MW Dulhasti Stage II project. The Kirthai II project, originally conceptualised in 1984, has been pending since then.