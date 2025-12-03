ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Outlines Rollout Of Digital Personal Data Protection Regime

New Delhi: The Union government on Wednesday informed the Parliament that the country’s new Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) regime has formally moved into the implementation phase, with the DPDP Act, 2023 and the DPDP Rules, 2025 notified on November 13.

The update came in response to an unstarred question in the Lok Sabha on the progress of India’s long-awaited data protection architecture. Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Jitin Prasada said the notification for both the Act and the Rules provides a clear timeline for the enforcement of its various provisions. "The government has also officially notified the Digital Data Protection Board, the adjudicatory body responsible for ensuring compliance and penalising violations related to personal data," he said.

Data Protection Board: Establishment and Enforcement Mechanism

Responding to questions from MPs Praveen Patel and Kamaljeet Sehrawat, the minister said the Board is being set up in accordance with the DPDP Rules. Once operational, it will function as the central authority to examine grievances, investigate breaches, and impose penalties on entities that fail to comply with obligations regarding personal data.

The Board will be empowered to provide directions, gather data and impose monetary penalties to give accountability from Data Fiduciaries (public and private).

Startups and Small Enterprises Will Be Subject To Simplified Compliance

After taking into account the concerns of startups with regard to regulatory burden associated with employing small business enterprises, the Government specified that there are simplified compliance options available for start-up companies and specific types of data fiduciaries as outlined in the DPDP Act and the accompanying rules. These simplified compliance structures allow start-up companies to operate without disruption and still meet the basic obligations of protecting personal data.

The simplified compliance structures include reduced documentation and reporting duties for conducting data audits, and in many cases, these start-up companies will be exempt from the majority of procedural requirements imposed on larger data processors that process large quantities of personal data.

India’s Position On Global Data Transfer



The Minister clarified that India’s position on cross-border data transfer is contained in the DPDP Act which gives the Government the right to prohibit data transfers between certain countries or territories and to allow for selective controls. "This process is intended to find a balance between meeting the demands for digital trade and maintaining the country’s national security," he said.