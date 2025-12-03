Centre Outlines Rollout Of Digital Personal Data Protection Regime
The Centre informed Lok Sabha that the DPDP Act is now operational with Data Protection Board set up and simplified compliance and awareness efforts underway.
Published : December 3, 2025 at 3:15 PM IST
New Delhi: The Union government on Wednesday informed the Parliament that the country’s new Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) regime has formally moved into the implementation phase, with the DPDP Act, 2023 and the DPDP Rules, 2025 notified on November 13.
The update came in response to an unstarred question in the Lok Sabha on the progress of India’s long-awaited data protection architecture. Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Jitin Prasada said the notification for both the Act and the Rules provides a clear timeline for the enforcement of its various provisions. "The government has also officially notified the Digital Data Protection Board, the adjudicatory body responsible for ensuring compliance and penalising violations related to personal data," he said.
Data Protection Board: Establishment and Enforcement Mechanism
Responding to questions from MPs Praveen Patel and Kamaljeet Sehrawat, the minister said the Board is being set up in accordance with the DPDP Rules. Once operational, it will function as the central authority to examine grievances, investigate breaches, and impose penalties on entities that fail to comply with obligations regarding personal data.
The Board will be empowered to provide directions, gather data and impose monetary penalties to give accountability from Data Fiduciaries (public and private).
Startups and Small Enterprises Will Be Subject To Simplified Compliance
After taking into account the concerns of startups with regard to regulatory burden associated with employing small business enterprises, the Government specified that there are simplified compliance options available for start-up companies and specific types of data fiduciaries as outlined in the DPDP Act and the accompanying rules. These simplified compliance structures allow start-up companies to operate without disruption and still meet the basic obligations of protecting personal data.
The simplified compliance structures include reduced documentation and reporting duties for conducting data audits, and in many cases, these start-up companies will be exempt from the majority of procedural requirements imposed on larger data processors that process large quantities of personal data.
India’s Position On Global Data Transfer
The Minister clarified that India’s position on cross-border data transfer is contained in the DPDP Act which gives the Government the right to prohibit data transfers between certain countries or territories and to allow for selective controls. "This process is intended to find a balance between meeting the demands for digital trade and maintaining the country’s national security," he said.
Prasad stated that India is working together with different international organisations and with its partner nations in order to align their approaches to cross-border National Data Transfer; this is becoming increasingly important as countries develop their digital Governance Frameworks. The arrangements are expected to factor in reciprocal data protection standards, adequacy principles, and cooperation frameworks.
Citizen Awareness and Capacity Building
To ensure smooth adoption of the law, it grants Indians new digital rights over consent, correction, and erasure of personal data, the government has initiated a broad public outreach campaign. This includes:
1. Awareness drives on citizens’ rights and responsibilities
2. Workshops and conferences to prepare organisations for compliance
3. Digital campaigns and expert sessions targeting consumers and industry
4. Capacity-building programmes for government departments and private entities
The Centre emphasised that the initiatives are critical to building trust in the new data protection ecosystem and ensuring that the transition is inclusive.
With the DPDP Act now entering the implementation stage, the government says the legal and institutional framework to safeguard citizens’ personal data is firmly in place. The next phase will hinge on the operationalisation of the Data Protection Board, timely compliance by companies, and the effectiveness of public outreach efforts. The new regime marks one of India’s most significant digital reforms in recent years, aiming to tighten privacy protections while supporting innovation in the world’s fastest-growing digital economy.
