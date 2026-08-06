ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Opposes Income‑Based Quota, Says No Creamy Layer For SC/STs

New Delhi: The Centre contended that reservation for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) is founded on historical and social backwardness and not merely economic status, while opposing a plea in the Supreme Court seeking directions to introduce an income-based sub-quota within reserved categories.

The Department of Social Justice and Empowerment filed a counter affidavit in the top court. The petitioner sought a direction to the Centre to implement/adopt income-based preferences within each reserved category to ensure equitable distribution of benefits among economically weaker candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).

On whether the 'creamy layer' principle—used to exclude the financially well‑placed among OBCs—could extend to SCs and STs, the government cited the nine‑judge ruling in Indra Sawhney to reject the idea.

Citing the apex court's judgment in the M. Nagaraj case, the affidavit said it has nowhere specifically been held that the principle of creamy layer is applicable to SCs and STs. It said that the reference made to the concept of creamy layer in a paragraph in the judgment appears to be a general observation regarding reservation for OBCs/SEBCs.

The affidavit said this has been clarified by a Constitution Bench of the apex court in the case of Ashoka Kumar Thakur vs. Union of India, decided on 10.04.2008, stating that for the purpose of reservation the principles of creamy layer are not applicable to SCs and STs.

The affidavit said the criteria for inclusion in the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, and Socially and Educationally Backward Class lists are based on historical, social, and economic backwardness.