Centre Opposes In SC Sonam Wangchuk's Request To Appear Virtually

New Delhi: The Centre on Monday opposed in the Supreme Court a request made by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk to appear virtually from Jodhpur jail in the case connected with his detention under the National Security Act (NSA).

A bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and NV Anjaria was hearing a plea filed by Gitanjali J Angmo, wife of Wangchuk, alleging that his detention was illegal and an arbitrary exercise that violated his fundamental rights.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Angmo, contended that the activist wanted to be connected via video from jail and sought permission from the bench. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, opposed the request.