Centre Opposes In SC Sonam Wangchuk's Request To Appear Virtually
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal contended that the climate activist wanted to be connected via video from jail and sought permission from the bench.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : December 8, 2025 at 5:33 PM IST
New Delhi: The Centre on Monday opposed in the Supreme Court a request made by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk to appear virtually from Jodhpur jail in the case connected with his detention under the National Security Act (NSA).
A bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and NV Anjaria was hearing a plea filed by Gitanjali J Angmo, wife of Wangchuk, alleging that his detention was illegal and an arbitrary exercise that violated his fundamental rights.
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Angmo, contended that the activist wanted to be connected via video from jail and sought permission from the bench. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, opposed the request.
"We will have to give the same treatment to all convicts across the country", said Mehta. The top court adjourned the matter for hearing on December 15, 2025. On November 24, 2025, the apex court deferred the matter after the Centre's counsel sought time to respond to the rejoinder filed by Angmo.
On October 29, 2025, the top court sought a response from the Centre and the Ladakh administration on an amended plea of Angmo. Wangchuk was detained under the stringent NSA on September 26, 2025, two days after violent protests demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh left four people dead and 90 injured in the Union Territory. The government had accused Wangchuk of inciting the violence.
The amended plea by Angmo contended that the detention order is founded upon "stale FIRs, vague imputations, and speculative assertions, lacks any live or proximate connection to the purported grounds of detention and is thus devoid of any legal or factual justification".
