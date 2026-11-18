ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Offers Up To 75 Pc Relief In Environmental Compensation To Groundwater Users

New Delhi: The government has introduced a one-time settlement scheme offering 30 to 75 per cent relief in environmental compensation imposed on industries, infrastructure projects, mining units and other groundwater users for extracting the resource without mandatory permissions, delayed renewal of permits or extracting it beyond the permitted limit.

The Ground Water Charges (Dispute Resolution) Scheme, 2026, notified by the Ministry of Jal Shakti on November 12, aims to encourage project proponents to regularise groundwater extraction, bring more users into the regulatory framework and facilitate settlement of disputes and pending litigation over environmental compensation.

The scheme will remain in force for one year from the date of its publication in the official gazette and will cover projects in 19 states and Union Territories where groundwater regulation is being carried out by the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA).

According to the notification, the scheme has been conceived as a "voluntary, one-time strategic resolution and settlement mechanism" with the primary objective of achieving wider regulatory compliance.

The notification said substantial environmental compensation liabilities had discouraged several project proponents from voluntarily entering the regulatory framework, while a significant number of cases remained entangled in prolonged representations and litigation, delaying recovery of compensation.

The scheme provides relief in three categories of violations -- existing projects extracting groundwater without a valid No Objection Certificate (NOC), projects applying late for renewal of NOCs and projects extracting groundwater beyond the quantity permitted under their NOCs.

The maximum relief of 75 per cent will be available to projects that have extracted groundwater in excess of the permitted quantity, while those applying late for renewal of NOCs can get relief ranging from 40 to 70 per cent. Projects operating without NOCs will be eligible for 30 to 60 per cent relief.

The extent of relief will depend on the groundwater assessment category of the area and the quantity of groundwater extracted by a project.

The notification classifies assessment units into five categories -- safe, semi-critical, critical, over-exploited and saline -- and prescribes different rates of concessions based on groundwater consumption slabs of less than 200 kilolitres per day (KLD), 200 to less than 1,000 KLD, 1,000 to less than 5,000 KLD and 5,000 KLD or above.

For existing projects operating without NOCs, the relief will range from 60 per cent in safe and saline assessment units to 30 per cent in over-exploited areas for projects extracting 5,000 KLD or more.

In the case of delayed NOC renewals, the relief will range from 70 per cent in safe and saline areas to 40 per cent in over-exploited areas for projects extracting 5,000 KLD or more.

For projects extracting groundwater beyond the permitted quantity, the relief will range from 75 per cent to 45 per cent, depending on the assessment category and consumption level.

The scheme will cover both fresh and renewal applications. Projects whose applications were rejected earlier for any reason and those pending with the CGWA, where environmental compensation is applicable, will also be eligible. It will extend to all types of projects, including infrastructure, industrial, mining and others, across all five groundwater assessment categories, subject to fulfilment of the basic eligibility criteria under the existing guidelines.