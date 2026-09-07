ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre, NSCN-K (Niki) Extend Ceasefire By One Year

Kohima: The Centre and the Niki Sumi faction of NSCN-K have extended the ceasefire for another year, an official statement said on Monday.

The agreement was signed on Monday by NSCN-K (Niki) Ceasefire Supervisory Board (CFSB) supervisor Abel Zingru Thuer, secretary Ameka Achumi and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) joint secretary Niraj Kumar Bansod.

The objective of the agreement is to bring about lasting peace in Nagaland with the involvement of the Naga people, it said.

The agreement also stipulated that the ceasefire would remain subject to adherence to the ceasefire ground rules mutually agreed upon and signed by both sides.