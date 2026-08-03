Centre Notifies September Census For Snow-Clad Areas, Self-Enumeration From August 17
Population enumeration in Ladakh and designated snow-clad regions of J&K, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand will be carried from September 1–30, writes ETV Bharat’s Gautam Debroy.
Published : August 3, 2026 at 9:48 PM IST
New Delhi: The Centre on Monday notified the schedule for conducting the Population Census in the Union Territory of Ladakh and other designated snow-clad areas of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, with the exercise set to begin on September 1.
According to a notification, in possession of ETV Bharat, issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) through the Office of the Registrar General of India (RGI), population enumeration will be carried out from September 1 to September 30, 2026, while a revision round to verify and update records will take place from October 1 to October 5. The reference date for the census in these regions has been fixed as 00:00 hours on October 1, 2026.
For the first time, residents will also have the option of self-enumeration, allowing them to submit their census details online between August 17 and August 31, ahead of the door-to-door survey.
The advance schedule has been planned because heavy snowfall during winter makes several remote Himalayan regions inaccessible, requiring census operations to be completed before weather conditions deteriorate.
The notification has been issued under the provisions of the Census Act, 1948, and the Census Rules, 1990, authorising the commencement of census operations in the notified snow-bound, non-synchronous areas.
The exercise marks the next phase of Census 2027, which will be India's first fully digital population census. The Registrar General of India (RGI) has developed a Census Management and Monitoring System (CMMS) to monitor census activities in real time.
In an earlier circular issued by RGI, Mrityunjay Kumar Narayan said that the ensuing Census 2027 will make extensive use of digital technology to enhance the quality, efficiency, and timeliness of data collection and dissemination.
The digital census will replace traditional paper-based methods with handheld devices, geo-tagging and a centralised web platform to improve the accuracy, efficiency and speed of data collection. The CMMS will also use web-based mapping to geo-tag house-listing and enumeration blocks, reducing duplication and omissions.
The government has deployed around 32 lakh field functionaries to carry out the nationwide census exercise. The remaining parts of the country will be covered according to the schedule announced separately by the Centre.
Also read