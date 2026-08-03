ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Notifies September Census For Snow-Clad Areas, Self-Enumeration From August 17

Officials involved in the Census 2027 exercise interact with residents during a door-to-door awareness campaign on self-enumeration, at Suri, in Birbhum district, West Bengal ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Centre on Monday notified the schedule for conducting the Population Census in the Union Territory of Ladakh and other designated snow-clad areas of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, with the exercise set to begin on September 1.

According to a notification, in possession of ETV Bharat, issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) through the Office of the Registrar General of India (RGI), population enumeration will be carried out from September 1 to September 30, 2026, while a revision round to verify and update records will take place from October 1 to October 5. The reference date for the census in these regions has been fixed as 00:00 hours on October 1, 2026.

For the first time, residents will also have the option of self-enumeration, allowing them to submit their census details online between August 17 and August 31, ahead of the door-to-door survey.

The advance schedule has been planned because heavy snowfall during winter makes several remote Himalayan regions inaccessible, requiring census operations to be completed before weather conditions deteriorate.

The notification has been issued under the provisions of the Census Act, 1948, and the Census Rules, 1990, authorising the commencement of census operations in the notified snow-bound, non-synchronous areas.