ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Notifies New Rules On Fees For Overloaded Vehicles On National Highways

New Delhi: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has notified the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Fourth Amendment Rules, 2026, aimed at strengthening enforcement and ensuring rationalised fee collection for overloaded vehicles on National Highways.

The amended rules will come into force from April 15, 2026. The amendment seeks to promote compliance with prescribed load limits and enhance road safety while protecting highway infrastructure, the Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Under the revised fee structure, vehicles found carrying excess load will be charged based on the percentage of overloading. Those carrying up to 10 per cent excess load will not be charged any overload fee, while vehicles that carry excess load of over 10 per cent and up to 40 per cent will be slapped a charge at two times the base rate.

For vehicles carrying an excess load above 40 per cent, the fee will be charged at four times the base rate. The rules also state that overloading will be determined using certified weight measurement devices installed at fee plazas. They also make it clear that in cases where weighing facilities are not available at fee plazas, no overload fee shall be levied.