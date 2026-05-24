ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Notifies Draft Rules For VB-G Ram G Rollout, Reviews States' Preparedness For July 1 Transition

FILE-Congress party workers stage a protest rally against the central government's decision to repeal the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) at Bapu Vatika ground to Lok Bhawan, in Ranchi ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Rural Development on Saturday notified draft rules under the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act, 2025, laying down the institutional and administrative framework for the rollout of the new rural-employment programme that will replace the MGNREGA from July 1.

A meeting chaired by Rohit Kansal, Secretary, Department of Rural Development (DoRD), Ministry of Rural Development, was also convened on Saturday to review preparedness for the rollout and operationalisation of the programme. Senior officers of the Ministry and representatives from States/UTs participated in the meeting, according to a press release by the Ministry.

Framed under section 33 and other relevant provisions of the Act, the draft rules have been placed in the public domain to facilitate wider consultation with states, institutions, experts, worker groups, civil society organisations and the public.

The proposed rules cover transitional provisions, the National Level Steering Committee, the Central Gramin Rozgar Guarantee Council, administrative expenses, grievance redressal, payment of wages and unemployment allowance, expenditure beyond normative allocations and new rules on objective parameters for normative allocation.

Officials in the Ministry of Rural Development said the rules are aimed at establishing the institutional, financial and governance framework for the implementation of the Act across the country, while ensuring participatory consultation before finalisation.

The draft Transitional Provisions Rules spell out the framework for shifting from the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) to VB-G RAM G, which was notified on May 11 and is scheduled to come into force across states and Union territories from July 1.

The rules provide for the continuation of ongoing works, settlement of liabilities, transfer of records and continuation of worker rights during the transition period. Existing e-KYC-verified MGNREGA job cards will remain temporarily valid until new Gramin Rozgar Guarantee cards are issued, while fresh works may also be opened if ongoing projects are insufficient to meet the labour demand.

The VB-G RAM G Act replaces the MGNREGA with what the government describes as a "next-generation rural development framework" aligned with the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.

The new law raises the annual employment guarantee from 100 to 125 days and seeks to link rural employment more closely with infrastructure creation, climate resilience and village-level planning through Viksit Gram Panchayat plans.

According to the ministry, the states were asked to complete critical preparatory measures in a time-bound manner to ensure seamless operationalisation of the Act after July 1. These include notification of state VB-G RAM G schemes, formulation of state-specific rules, technical integration for DBT-SPARSH and SNA-SPARSH systems, and the preparation of an adequate shelf of works through the Yuktdhara portal approved by gram sabhas.

Kansal emphasised the need for close coordination between states, Union territories and technical teams, saying the transition to VB-G RAM G represents a major reform in the rural-employment-and-livelihood framework, requiring coordinated efforts at both central and state levels.