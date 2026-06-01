ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Notifies Amendments To Immigration And Foreigners’ Rules

New Delhi: Aiming to streamline registration processes, improving administrative efficiency, and enhancing the implementation framework of India’s immigration and foreigner management system, the home ministry on Monday evening notified the Immigration and Foreigners (Amendment) Rules, 2026.

The notification introduces changes to the registration requirements and appeal procedures under the Immigration and Foreigners Rules, 2025.

The amended rules now allow eligible foreigners to apply for registration at any time before the expiry of 180 days from their arrival in India, replacing the earlier provision that required registration within 14 days after completing the 180-day period. The notification also clarifies that delayed registration beyond the prescribed period will be granted only under emergency circumstances.

Issued through a notification published in the Official Gazette, the amendments were framed under Section 30 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, and took effect immediately upon publication.

The amendments further provide relief in cases involving children born to parents of different nationalities. According to the notification, the registration requirements will not apply where either parent is an Indian citizen and wishes to retain the child’s Indian citizenship under the Citizenship Act, 1955.