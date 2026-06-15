Centre Notifies 2 Bromo 4 Methylpropiophenone As Controlled Substance Under NDPS Act
Any person or entity dealing with the substance in violation of the NDPS Act, 1985, after September 7 will face penal action, writes Gautam Debroy.
Published : June 15, 2026 at 9:12 PM IST
New Delhi: Aiming to prevent diversion of 2-Bromo-4-Methylpropiophenone for the clandestine manufacture of “mephedrone,” a prohibited psychotropic substance that has emerged as a major concern for law enforcement agencies, the Centre has notified it as a controlled substance under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Regulation of Controlled Substances) Order, 2013.
“The Department of Revenue under the Ministry of Finance has notified 2-Bromo-4-Methylpropiophenone (CAS No. 1451-82-7) as a controlled substance under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Regulation of Controlled Substances) Order, 2013,” the order circulated by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday said.
The notification, issued vide S.O. 1259(E) dated March 11, 2026, aims to curb the growing misuse of the chemical in the illicit manufacture of mephedrone, also known as 4-methylmethcathinone, a psychotropic substance.
According to the notification, all individuals and entities involved in the manufacture, distribution, sale, purchase, possession, storage, consumption, import, export, or brokerage of 2-Bromo-4-Methylpropiophenone must obtain a registration number in Form A from the jurisdictional Zonal Director of the Narcotics Control Bureau. The requirement also applies to those offering the substance for sale or facilitating transactions through websites, social media platforms, or other electronic means.
To ensure compliance before the substance comes under stricter regulatory control, firms and entities dealing with the chemical, according to the order, must submit registration applications in Form B to the concerned NCB Zonal Unit on or before August 7, 2026. This will enable the NCB to issue registration numbers within the statutory period of 180 days from the date of notification.
The government has also directed all manufacturers, traders, distributors, importers, exporters, consumers, users, and other holders of the substance to declare existing stock levels. Details of stocks held as of June 30, 2026, must be furnished in Form X to the respective NCB Zonal Director by July 10, 2026.
Authorities have warned that any person or entity found dealing with the substance in violation of the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985, after September 7, 2026, will be liable for penal action under Section 25A of the Act.
The 2-Bromo-4-Methylpropiophenone (CAS No. 1451-82-7) is an organic chemical compound primarily used as a chemical intermediate in organic synthesis, particularly in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals and research chemicals.
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