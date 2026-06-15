ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Notifies 2 Bromo 4 Methylpropiophenone As Controlled Substance Under NDPS Act

New Delhi: Aiming to prevent diversion of 2-Bromo-4-Methylpropiophenone for the clandestine manufacture of “mephedrone,” a prohibited psychotropic substance that has emerged as a major concern for law enforcement agencies, the Centre has notified it as a controlled substance under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Regulation of Controlled Substances) Order, 2013.

“The Department of Revenue under the Ministry of Finance has notified 2-Bromo-4-Methylpropiophenone (CAS No. 1451-82-7) as a controlled substance under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Regulation of Controlled Substances) Order, 2013,” the order circulated by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday said.

The notification, issued vide S.O. 1259(E) dated March 11, 2026, aims to curb the growing misuse of the chemical in the illicit manufacture of mephedrone, also known as 4-methylmethcathinone, a psychotropic substance.

According to the notification, all individuals and entities involved in the manufacture, distribution, sale, purchase, possession, storage, consumption, import, export, or brokerage of 2-Bromo-4-Methylpropiophenone must obtain a registration number in Form A from the jurisdictional Zonal Director of the Narcotics Control Bureau. The requirement also applies to those offering the substance for sale or facilitating transactions through websites, social media platforms, or other electronic means.