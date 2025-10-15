ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Not Keen To Adopt Lethal Injection As Mode Of Execution: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday observed that the issue is that the Centre is not ready to evolve, after the Union government said it would not be "very feasible" to give the option to convicts on death row to opt for lethal injection as a mode of execution. The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta.

Senior advocate Rishi Malhotra, who has filed the petition, submitted that at least an option should be given to the prisoner, whether he wants to be hanged or lethal injection should be a mode of his execution. The bench suggested Centre's counsel to advise the government on Malhotra's proposition regarding providing an option to the death row convict.

Malhotra contended that he will demonstrate that the best way is lethal injection because 49 out of 50 states in the USA have adopted lethal injection. Malhotra said execution by administering lethal injection was quick, humane and decent as compared to hanging, which was cruel and barbaric as the body lies lingering on the rope for around 40 minutes.

Citing the counter affidavit in the matter, the Centre's counsel said that this may not be very feasible to give an option, and it was a policy decision, and the government can take a call on that.