'Centre Must Honour Statehood Promise': Omar Abdullah Reaffirms Push For Key Demand
Jammu Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah said that there was no change in their plan to raise the statehood issue with Centre during Parliament's Monsoon Session.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : June 15, 2026 at 7:42 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday reaffirmed the National Conference (NC)-led government’s commitment to press for restoring statehood and said the issue will be raised with the Centre in the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar, Abdullah said there was no change in the party’s plan regarding the demand for statehood and that NC leaders would travel to New Delhi to remind the Union government of its commitments.
“There is no change in our plan. We will raise the issue and go to Delhi to register our message at Jantar Mantar. The promise made to the people in the Supreme Court, Parliament and public forums must be honoured,” the chief minister said.
The demand for restoration of statehood has remained a key political issue in Jammu and Kashmir since the erstwhile state was reorganised into two Union Territories in August 2019 following the abrogation of Article 370.
Abdullah also spoke about his recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the discussions focused on statehood, Jammu and Kashmir’s financial situation and the need to speed up development works across the Union Territory.
“We discussed statehood, the financial condition of J&K and expediting development projects. I hope people will benefit from these discussions,” he said but did not elaborate on the details.
On the issue of reservations, Abdullah said the matter was moving through the required administrative process and that a response to the Centre’s queries would soon be placed before the cabinet for approval.
He said the cabinet subcommittee report had already been approved and forwarded to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. The report was subsequently sent to the union government, which sought clarifications on certain aspects.
“Certain queries were raised by the centre, and the replies have been prepared. A Cabinet meeting will be held shortly to clear the response,” Abdullah added.
The reservation issue has been under discussion in Jammu and Kashmir for several months, with various groups demanding a review of the existing framework.
Addressing preparations for Muharram, the chief minister said the administration had been closely monitoring arrangements for more than a month to ensure that religious observances take place smoothly and without inconvenience to the public.
He said different departments had been coordinating efforts related to essential services and civic facilities ahead of the commemorations.
Omar also extended a welcome to pilgrims expected to participate in this year's Amarnath Yatra, one of the country's major annual Hindu pilgrimages. “We welcome all pilgrims and hope the Yatra concludes safely,” he said.
The annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave shrine is scheduled to begin later this month amid extensive security and logistical arrangements by the administration.
The chief minister expressed hope that both Muharram observances and the Amarnath Yatra would be conducted peacefully, reflecting the region's tradition of communal harmony and hospitality.
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