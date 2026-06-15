ETV Bharat / bharat

'Centre Must Honour Statehood Promise': Omar Abdullah Reaffirms Push For Key Demand

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday reaffirmed the National Conference (NC)-led government’s commitment to press for restoring statehood and said the issue will be raised with the Centre in the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar, Abdullah said there was no change in the party’s plan regarding the demand for statehood and that NC leaders would travel to New Delhi to remind the Union government of its commitments.

“There is no change in our plan. We will raise the issue and go to Delhi to register our message at Jantar Mantar. The promise made to the people in the Supreme Court, Parliament and public forums must be honoured,” the chief minister said.

The demand for restoration of statehood has remained a key political issue in Jammu and Kashmir since the erstwhile state was reorganised into two Union Territories in August 2019 following the abrogation of Article 370.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah with UT's Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, in Srinagar on Monday (June 15, 2026) (PTI)

Abdullah also spoke about his recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the discussions focused on statehood, Jammu and Kashmir’s financial situation and the need to speed up development works across the Union Territory.

“We discussed statehood, the financial condition of J&K and expediting development projects. I hope people will benefit from these discussions,” he said but did not elaborate on the details.

On the issue of reservations, Abdullah said the matter was moving through the required administrative process and that a response to the Centre’s queries would soon be placed before the cabinet for approval.