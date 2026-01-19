ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Must Honour Its Promise On Restoration Of JK's Statehood: Farooq Abdullah

Jammu: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Monday said the people of Jammu and Kashmir have been denied their due status as a full-fledged state and urged the centre to honour its promises on the restoration of statehood to the Union Territory.

He called upon party cadre to decisively defeat the forces attempting to divide Jammu and Kashmir on "religious and regional lines". Addressing a two-day convention of the party's block presidents here, he criticised the central government for delaying the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

“People of Jammu and Kashmir have been deprived of their due place among the country’s federation as a full-fledged state,” he said, urging the central government to rise up to its own promises both inside and outside of the Parliament on statehood restoration.

The former chief minister urged the people to continue raising their voices through democratic and constitutional means and to remain steadfast in safeguarding democratic institutions and values.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, cabinet ministers Sakina Itoo, Javed Rana and Javed Ahmad Dar, Rajya Sabha MP and additional General secretary Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan, Additional General Secretary Ajay Kumar Sadhotra, Provisional President Jammu Ratan Lal Gupta and MP Rajya Sabha Sajad Kichloo attended the meeting.

On Day 1, the convention focused on party affairs, organisational strengthening and the prevailing political situation in Jammu and Kashmir, a party spokesperson said.

“Jammu and Kashmir is currently passing through a critical and challenging phase that requires heightened political awareness, firm adherence to democratic values and strong unity among the people,” the NC president said.