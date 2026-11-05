ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Mulls Panel To Revisit UGC Regulations On Caste Discrimination, Tells SC

New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday informed the Supreme Court that it is considering forming a committee to review the University Grants Commission’s (UGC's) recently notified regulations, aimed at curbing caste discrimination in higher educational institutions.

The matter was heard by a bench, comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta represented the Central government before the bench, which was hearing a clutch of pleas against the UGC regulations.

During the hearing, Mehta informed the bench that the government is examining the issue. The bench observed that it is essential to protect every student's interest and ensure the younger generation is taken care of.

Mehta stressed that the examination aims to ensure no section feels dissatisfied or apprehensive, and that students' concerns are addressed. "Why don't you revisit the UGC Regulations?" asked the bench. Mehta submitted, “The government has taken a decision that every student should be taken care of. Nobody should have any apprehension.”

Mehta said the government is considering the younger generation's interests and contemplating appointing a committee. Taking note of Mehta’s submissions, the bench proceeded to defer the hearing in the case.