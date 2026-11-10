ETV Bharat / bharat

With Nearly 2 Lakh Cases A Month, Centre Mulls NIA-Like Agency To Probe Organised Cybercrimes Across India

Representational Image ( IANS )

Hyderabad: With cybercrime cases rising rapidly across the country, central government officials have proposed setting up a specialised national-level investigative agency to rein in cybercriminals and uncover the organised cyber frauds involving multiple states. Once implemented, the proposed agency, which will be on the lines of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), is expected to streamline investigations and bring cybercriminal networks operating across states under a single investigative framework.

Much like the NIA, which handles inter-state cases involving terrorism, counterfeit currency, and human trafficking, this proposed body would be empowered to investigate cybercrimes, regardless of where they occur within the country, officials said.

Once this proposal comes to fruition, officials said, it will effectively put a leash on the rampant cybercrime activities nationwide. 2 Lakh Complaints Every Month On an average, nearly two lakh cybercrime complaints are filed every month across the country. While places like Jamtara in Jharkhand and Bharatpur in Rajasthan were once notorious as hubs for such offenders, cyber criminals have now emerged in almost all states, using mobile phones and online transactions to cheat people and siphon off money from bank accounts. As per official reports, cyber fraudsters siphoned off more than a whopping Rs 22,000 crore last year.