With Nearly 2 Lakh Cases A Month, Centre Mulls NIA-Like Agency To Probe Organised Cybercrimes Across India
Central government officials have proposed a dedicated national agency with specialised units in every state to address the challenges while dealing with cybercrimes and fraudsters.
Published : November 10, 2026 at 11:17 AM IST
Hyderabad: With cybercrime cases rising rapidly across the country, central government officials have proposed setting up a specialised national-level investigative agency to rein in cybercriminals and uncover the organised cyber frauds involving multiple states. Once implemented, the proposed agency, which will be on the lines of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), is expected to streamline investigations and bring cybercriminal networks operating across states under a single investigative framework.
Much like the NIA, which handles inter-state cases involving terrorism, counterfeit currency, and human trafficking, this proposed body would be empowered to investigate cybercrimes, regardless of where they occur within the country, officials said.
Once this proposal comes to fruition, officials said, it will effectively put a leash on the rampant cybercrime activities nationwide.
2 Lakh Complaints Every Month
On an average, nearly two lakh cybercrime complaints are filed every month across the country. While places like Jamtara in Jharkhand and Bharatpur in Rajasthan were once notorious as hubs for such offenders, cyber criminals have now emerged in almost all states, using mobile phones and online transactions to cheat people and siphon off money from bank accounts.
As per official reports, cyber fraudsters siphoned off more than a whopping Rs 22,000 crore last year.
When officials from Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) conducted raids in Rajasthan and apprehended 27 persons in connection with cybercrime activities, it was discovered that they were linked to 2,223 cases across various states in the country.
According to officials, in these scenarios, police from respective states must take the suspects into custody, conduct interrogations, file charge sheets locally, and initiate legal proceedings.
Owing to numerous challenges while dealing with cybercrimes, central government officials have proposed the establishment of a specialised national-level agency, which would have dedicated units in every state. Officials would collaborate across jurisdictions, consolidating cases from various locations to file unified charge sheets.
However, experts said as thousands of cases are registered nationwide each year, it would not be feasible for this agency to investigate every single one. Consequently, its scope would be limited to specific types of organised cybercrimes like 'digital arrest' scams and investment-related frauds.
The Centre's response to the proposal is awaited.
Also Read: