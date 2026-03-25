ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Mulls 50% Seat Hike, Women's Reservation Ahead Of 2029 General Elections

Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government is considering a major increase in the number of Lok Sabha and Assembly seats across states and Union Territories as it moves to implement political reservation for women before the 2029 general elections.

If approved, the proposal could significantly reshape the political landscape in Jammu and Kashmir.

Officials say that they are exploring a plan to raise the strength of legislatures by up to 50 percent. In Jammu and Kashmir, this would increase Assembly seats from 90 to 135. Lok Sabha representation could rise from five to seven or eight seats.

Under the proposal, 33 percent of seats would be reserved for women. This would translate into about 45 reserved seats in the J&K Assembly. In the Lok Sabha, two seats could be reserved if the total rises to seven, or three seats if it reaches eight.

The Centre has begun efforts to build political consensus on the proposal. Consultations are being held with several parties, including members of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

The National Conference, however, said it has not been approached. Party Rajya Sabha MP Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan said no consultation has taken place with them. He said the issue was discussed at a meeting of the opposition INDIA bloc. Leaders at the meeting called for an all-party discussion.