Centre Mulling Expansion Of ONOS Scheme To Private Higher Education Institutions

New Delhi: The Ministry of Education is considering expanding its flagship One Nation One Subscription (ONOS) scheme to private higher education institutions (HEIs), sources said.

At present, the ONOS scheme is limited to government-funded institutions. However, the Centre is examining a proposal to allow private universities and colleges to join the scheme on a pre-negotiated payment basis, sources added."The ministry is considering a proposal to make ONOS available to private HEIs on a pre-negotiated payment basis," sources said.

India has 473 private universities and over 31,000 private colleges, according to the latest All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) data for 2021-22. The One Nation One Subscription scheme was launched to provide nationwide access to high-quality international scholarly journals and research papers through a single centrally negotiated subscription.