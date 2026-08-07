ETV Bharat / bharat

Missing Indian Seafarers Still Untraced After Black Sea Attack: Centre Tells Supreme Court

A man rides a stand-up paddleboard (SUP) in the Black sea in Simeiz, on the Russian-annexed peninsula of Crimea, on July 22, 2026 ( AFP )

New Delhi: The Centre on Friday informed the Supreme Court that two Indian seafarers missing after their cargo vessel was attacked in the Black Sea near Ukraine have not been traced despite exhaustive search and rescue operations.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

Taking note of the Action Taken Report filed by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the bench said that according to information received up to August 5, Deepak Kumar Gupta and Rama Chandra could not be located despite these extensive search operations.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta contended before the bench that the search and rescue operations were undertaken by Ukrainian authorities, the Romanian Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC), the Romanian Coast Guard and other associated rescue services.