Missing Indian Seafarers Still Untraced After Black Sea Attack: Centre Tells Supreme Court
Earlier this month, the apex court asked the MEA to use diplomatic channels to trace Deepak, who was onboard cargo ship MV AGN Ragnar.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : August 7, 2026 at 6:58 PM IST
New Delhi: The Centre on Friday informed the Supreme Court that two Indian seafarers missing after their cargo vessel was attacked in the Black Sea near Ukraine have not been traced despite exhaustive search and rescue operations.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.
Taking note of the Action Taken Report filed by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the bench said that according to information received up to August 5, Deepak Kumar Gupta and Rama Chandra could not be located despite these extensive search operations.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta contended before the bench that the search and rescue operations were undertaken by Ukrainian authorities, the Romanian Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC), the Romanian Coast Guard and other associated rescue services.
Earlier this month, the apex court asked the MEA to use diplomatic channels to trace 22-year-old seafarer Deepak Kumar Gupta, who was onboard cargo ship MV AGN Ragnar when it was hit by drones in the Black Sea near Ukraine's Odesa port.
Adjourning the hearing, the bench directed the Centre to file a fresh status report on efforts made to trace the missing seafarers.
A plea was moved by Deepak’s elder brother Sandeep Kumar Gupta after his family’s persistent requests to the Centre and Indian embassies in the two countries failed to evoke any response.
The plea sought directions to the MEA to coordinate with Indian embassies in Ukraine and Romania to undertake search and rescue operations to find his brother.
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