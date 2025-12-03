ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Mandates Retail Sale Price Display On Pan Masala Packets

New Delhi: The Department of Consumer Affairs, under the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution has made mandatory the display of retail sale price on all pan masala packs from February 1, 2026.

It has also made compulsory display of all other declarations required under the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011.

"The Department of Consumer Affairs has notified the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Second (Amendment) Rules, 2025 through GSR 881(E), making it mandatory for all pan masala packs of every size and weight to display the Retail Sale Price (RSP) and all other declarations required under the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011," the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said on Wednesday.

The amended rules will come into force on February 1, 2026 from which date all manufacturers, packers and importers of pan masala must ensure full compliance. A notification has been issued by Anupam Mishra, Joint Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs in this regard, the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said.

Key changes introduced

According to the Ministry, small packs of 10 grams or less, which were previously exempted, must now print the retail sale price on their labels.