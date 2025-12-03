Centre Mandates Retail Sale Price Display On Pan Masala Packets
The govt said all pan masala packages must display every declaration required under Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011, from Feb 1, 2026.
Published : December 3, 2025 at 6:50 PM IST
New Delhi: The Department of Consumer Affairs, under the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution has made mandatory the display of retail sale price on all pan masala packs from February 1, 2026.
It has also made compulsory display of all other declarations required under the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011.
"The Department of Consumer Affairs has notified the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Second (Amendment) Rules, 2025 through GSR 881(E), making it mandatory for all pan masala packs of every size and weight to display the Retail Sale Price (RSP) and all other declarations required under the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011," the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said on Wednesday.
The amended rules will come into force on February 1, 2026 from which date all manufacturers, packers and importers of pan masala must ensure full compliance. A notification has been issued by Anupam Mishra, Joint Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs in this regard, the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said.
Key changes introduced
According to the Ministry, small packs of 10 grams or less, which were previously exempted, must now print the retail sale price on their labels.
Full compliance with mandatory declarations: All pan masala packages must display every declaration required under the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011.
Removal of earlier exemption: The previous proviso under Rule 26(a), which allowed small pan masala packs to avoid certain declarations, has now been withdrawn with the insertion of a new proviso specific to pan masala, as per the Ministry.
The amendment significantly strengthens consumer protection by ensuring that buyers have transparent and clear pricing information for every pack size, prevents misleading or deceptive pricing on smaller packs, enables consumers to make better informed purchasing decisions, it said.
GST compliance and revenue collection
According to the Ministry, by mandating retail sale price on all packages, the amendment facilitates the effective implementation of retail sale price-based GST levy on pan masala, enabling seamless enforcement of GST Council decisions; and proper tax assessment and revenue collection across all pack sizes, including the smallest units.
