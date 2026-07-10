ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Mandates Licensing For Medicinal Formulations With Over 12% Alcohol

New Delhi: The Centre has withdrawn the licensing exemption for medicinal formulations containing more than 12 per cent of ethyl alcohol and brought them under stricter regulatory oversight, including mandatory licensing and prescription-only sale, to curb misuse and prevent diversion for intoxication, officials said.

Certain medicinal products, including tinctures of cardamom, ginger and other aromatic preparations, have been exempted from licensing requirements under Schedule K of the Drugs Rules, 1945, the ministry said.

Some of these formulations contain high concentrations of ethyl alcohol, in certain cases up to 80-90 per cent volume per volume (v/v), making them susceptible to misuse for intoxication, it said. References were also received from certain state governments in this regard, the ministry said.

To address this concern, the government has mandated that all formulations containing more than 12 per cent v/v ethyl alcohol, in quantities exceeding 30 ml, shall no longer be covered under the exemption provided under Schedule K. Such products will be required to obtain the requisite licences under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, the ministry said.

The amendment also shifts these products to Schedule H1 of the Drugs Rules, 1945, which mandates sale against the prescription of a registered medical practitioner and stricter record-keeping. “The amendment is expected to strengthen regulatory oversight over those medicinal products containing alcohol, ensuring their supply only through the regulated pharmaceutical supply chain.

“It will significantly reduce the possibility of diversion and misuse while ensuring their continued availability for legitimate therapeutic use,” the ministry said. The amendments seek to change the part under Schedule K of the Drugs Rules that was misused in certain parts of the country, sources said.