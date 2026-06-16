Centre Mandates Doctor's Prescription For Buying Syrups, Bars Over-the-counter Sale
Under the amendment, the word "Syrups" has been removed from item number (7) under serial number 13 of Schedule K of the Drugs Rules, 1945.
Published : June 16, 2026 at 11:33 AM IST
New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has made it mandatory for consumers to obtain a doctor's prescription before purchasing syrups, including cough syrups, from pharmacies across the country.
The Ministry on Tuesday issued a notification under which syrup medicines, including cough syrups, will no longer be available over the counter without a prescription. The change comes after the Centre amended the Drugs Rules, 1945, through the Drugs (Fifth Amendment) Rules, 2026, notified in the Official Gazette on June 9.
Under the amendment, the word "Syrups" has been removed from item number (7) under serial number 13 of Schedule K of the Drugs Rules, 1945.
Schedule K lists categories of medicines that are exempt from certain provisions of Chapter IV of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, subject to specified conditions. With the omission of syrups from the list, such medicines will now be subject to the applicable regulatory requirements.
The amendment follows a draft notification issued on December 29, 2025, inviting objections and suggestions from stakeholders and the public. The government said all comments received on the draft rules were considered before the final notification was issued.
The notification stated, "Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by sections 12 and 33 of the said Act, the Central Government, after consultation with the Drugs Technical Advisory Board, hereby makes the following rules further to amend the Drugs Rules, 1945, namely."
The amendment further read, "In the Drugs Rules, 1945, in Schedule K, in the column, under the heading Class of Drugs, against serial number 13, in item number (7), the word 'Syrups,' shall be omitted."
The notification was issued after consultation with the Drugs Technical Advisory Board. The Drugs Rules, 1945, framed under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, regulate the manufacture, sale and distribution of medicines in India.
Officials said on Tuesday that the change, notified through the Drugs (Fifth Amendment) Rules, 2026, is aimed at strengthening regulatory oversight and ensuring safer distribution of syrup formulations across the country.
Before this amendment, Entry 13 of Schedule K permitted the sale of cough syrups in villages with a population of less than 1,000 without requiring compliance with some retail sale licensing provisions, the notification said.
The exemption was intended to facilitate access to medicines in remote areas where licensed pharmacies might not be readily available.
With the removal of the word "Syrup" from the entry, cough syrups will no longer qualify for that exemption. As a result, their sale and dispensing in small villages must now take place only through duly licensed pharmacies in accordance with the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and the Drugs Rules, 1945.
The government said the amendment is intended to enhance regulatory supervision of syrup formulations and align the exemption framework with present-day public health and safety requirements.
"The move is expected to encourage responsible distribution practices and strengthen compliance with licensing norms, particularly in light of growing concerns over the misuse and improper sale of certain cough syrup formulations," an official added.
Industry stakeholders, including manufacturers, distributors and retailers, have been advised to ensure strict adherence to the applicable licensing and regulatory provisions.
The amendment is also expected to improve accountability in the pharmaceutical supply chain by ensuring that cough syrups are dispensed through authorised channels, thereby reducing the scope for unregulated sales while reinforcing consumer safety and oversight.
The new rules came into effect upon their publication in the Official Gazette on June 9, 2026.
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