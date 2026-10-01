Centre Launches Revamped GOBARdhan Scheme, Targets Over 10-Fold Rise In CBG Production
During the launch, Hardeep Singh Puri stressed the need to make greater use of locally available biomass, particularly amid rising energy demand, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : October 1, 2026 at 9:04 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday launched the revamped GOBARdhan scheme at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, outlining a major push to expand domestic Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG) production, strengthen energy security and promote a waste-to-wealth economy.
The scheme aims to increase India's CBG production more than tenfold by addressing longstanding challenges faced by the sector, including uncertain returns, inadequate infrastructure, pricing fluctuations and fragmented policy implementation.
Puri stressed the need to make greater use of locally available biomass, particularly amid rising energy demand and India's continued dependence on imported natural gas.
He said biomass availability was not the primary obstacle to expanding CBG production. Instead, the government is focusing on building an integrated ecosystem involving the Centre, state governments, producers and other stakeholders to ensure the sector's sustainable growth.
The minister noted that nearly 50% of India's natural gas requirement is met through imports, with the country's LNG import bill exceeding $13 billion in FY2025-26. Expanding domestic CBG production, he said, would help reduce this dependence while creating economic opportunities in rural areas.
Assured Offtake, Stable Pricing to Support Producers
A key feature of the revamped scheme is the introduction of assured offtake, stable pricing and enhanced financial assistance to improve the commercial viability of CBG projects.
Under the framework, producers will receive capital assistance of up to ₹2 crore per tonne per day (TPD) of installed capacity, along with support for pipeline infrastructure and connectivity to feedstock clusters. The government has also introduced a credit guarantee mechanism to facilitate financing for smaller enterprises.
According to the ministry, the scheme provides long-term price visibility, with assured gas pricing of around $20–21 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) for 10 years. The offtake price is expected to be around 30% higher than prevailing global prices, as outlined by the minister.
The programme has been approved with a total budgetary outlay of ₹23,731 crore and will be implemented from FY2026-27 to FY2035-36.
States to Play Key Role in Implementation
Emphasising the importance of state-level participation, Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dr Neeraj Mittal, said the scheme was developed after consultations with CBG producers, industry enablers and state governments.
He said the Centre had circulated a model CBG policy to states, covering areas such as land availability, feedstock access, incentives and regulatory approvals.
"States are the 'karm bhoomi' of this entire scheme. The Centre can formulate the programme, provide incentives and facilitate offtake, but the actual implementation will take place at the state level," Mittal said.
He added that the Ministry of Finance had included state-level CBG policy adoption as an enabler under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme, through which states can access capital support of up to ₹3,000 crore, subject to prescribed conditions.
Mittal also highlighted the potential of CBG plants to generate employment in rural and peri-urban areas, given their proximity to agricultural and organic waste sources. The organic manure produced as a by-product can also provide farmers with an additional resource for agricultural use.
Describing the initiative as a multi-stakeholder programme, he said the government had streamlined the payment mechanism by linking payments directly to gas production rather than relying on multiple payment schedules and certification processes.
Production will be monitored through Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems, with data uploaded to the portal for verification.
CBG Could Replace 20% of Gas Imports
Alok Tripathi, joint secretary (Gas) at the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said India has an estimated CBG production potential of around 4 million tonnes per annum.
Realising this potential could enable CBG to replace nearly 20% of the country's natural gas imports, he said. Tripathi noted that India currently produces approximately 0.4 million metric standard cubic metres per day (MMSCMD) of CBG, while natural gas accounts for around 6–7% of the country's energy mix.
He said the earlier CBG ecosystem faced challenges such as uncertainty over project returns, fluctuating international gas prices, limited long-term policy visibility and a fragmented regulatory framework.
The new scheme seeks to address these issues through a unified policy framework, assured demand, stable pricing and improved infrastructure support. Tripathi added that the government was also extending the CBG-CBG synchronisation scheme until 2047 to facilitate the utilisation of domestically produced gas.
Digital Monitoring and Quality Compliance
To access the scheme's benefits, CBG producers will be required to register on the GOBARdhan portal and comply with specified technical standards. These include installing SCADA systems, online gas chromatographs and automatic shut-off valves to ensure that gas supplied to the grid meets prescribed quality requirements.
Producers will also have to complete the necessary contractual formalities to transition to the administered pricing mechanism. The government is seeking to expand the programme through coordinated action involving the Department of Fertilisers, Ministry of Power, Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, state governments, banks and city gas distribution entities.
With the revamped GOBARdhan framework, the Centre aims to bring agricultural residue, cattle dung and other organic waste into the mainstream energy supply chain, while creating additional income opportunities for farmers and strengthening India's domestic clean-fuel production capacity.
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