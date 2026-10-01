ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Launches Revamped GOBARdhan Scheme, Targets Over 10-Fold Rise In CBG Production

New Delhi: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday launched the revamped GOBARdhan scheme at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, outlining a major push to expand domestic Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG) production, strengthen energy security and promote a waste-to-wealth economy.

The scheme aims to increase India's CBG production more than tenfold by addressing longstanding challenges faced by the sector, including uncertain returns, inadequate infrastructure, pricing fluctuations and fragmented policy implementation.

Puri stressed the need to make greater use of locally available biomass, particularly amid rising energy demand and India's continued dependence on imported natural gas.

He said biomass availability was not the primary obstacle to expanding CBG production. Instead, the government is focusing on building an integrated ecosystem involving the Centre, state governments, producers and other stakeholders to ensure the sector's sustainable growth.

The minister noted that nearly 50% of India's natural gas requirement is met through imports, with the country's LNG import bill exceeding $13 billion in FY2025-26. Expanding domestic CBG production, he said, would help reduce this dependence while creating economic opportunities in rural areas.

Assured Offtake, Stable Pricing to Support Producers

A key feature of the revamped scheme is the introduction of assured offtake, stable pricing and enhanced financial assistance to improve the commercial viability of CBG projects.

Under the framework, producers will receive capital assistance of up to ₹2 crore per tonne per day (TPD) of installed capacity, along with support for pipeline infrastructure and connectivity to feedstock clusters. The government has also introduced a credit guarantee mechanism to facilitate financing for smaller enterprises.

According to the ministry, the scheme provides long-term price visibility, with assured gas pricing of around $20–21 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) for 10 years. The offtake price is expected to be around 30% higher than prevailing global prices, as outlined by the minister.

The programme has been approved with a total budgetary outlay of ₹23,731 crore and will be implemented from FY2026-27 to FY2035-36.

States to Play Key Role in Implementation

Emphasising the importance of state-level participation, Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dr Neeraj Mittal, said the scheme was developed after consultations with CBG producers, industry enablers and state governments.

He said the Centre had circulated a model CBG policy to states, covering areas such as land availability, feedstock access, incentives and regulatory approvals.

"States are the 'karm bhoomi' of this entire scheme. The Centre can formulate the programme, provide incentives and facilitate offtake, but the actual implementation will take place at the state level," Mittal said.