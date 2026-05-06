Centre Launches New School Management Committee Guidelines To Strengthen Community Role In Education
The revised framework expands the role of School Management Committees from being largely advisory bodies to becoming active participants.
Published : May 6, 2026 at 5:52 PM IST
New Delhi: In a major step towards strengthening grassroots participation in school education, the Ministry of Education on Wednesday launched the School Management Committee (SMC) Guidelines 2026, giving parents, teachers and local communities a bigger role in running and monitoring schools across the country.
Launched by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi, the new framework aims to align school governance with the vision of the Ministry of Education under the National Education Policy 2020. The guidelines replace earlier norms and seek to make school administration more participatory, transparent and accountable.
The revised framework expands the role of School Management Committees from being largely advisory bodies to becoming active participants in school development, learning outcomes, infrastructure monitoring and student welfare.
Speaking at the launch event, Pradhan said schools cannot improve through government efforts alone and stressed the need for active involvement from society, parents and local communities. He described SMCs as a bridge between teachers, students, parents and society that can help improve learning standards and overall school functioning.
LIVE I Launch of Guidelines for School Management Committee (SMC) at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi https://t.co/DASuPT8HQ2— Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) May 6, 2026
India currently has nearly 25 crore school students, around 15 lakh schools and more than one crore teachers. According to the minister, such a large education ecosystem requires stronger community participation to improve quality and ensure accountability at the local level.
He said the country is now entering the seventh year of implementing NEP 2020 and that the first phase of reforms has already been completed. The minister highlighted ongoing curriculum reforms, including the rollout of new NCERT textbooks up to Class 9, while updated books for Classes 10 to 12 will be introduced in the coming years.
Pradhan also pointed to the government's focus on introducing computational thinking and Artificial Intelligence education from Class 3 onwards, saying schools must adapt to changing technological and employment trends. He added that local professionals, entrepreneurs, retired teachers and doctors can contribute to schools through mentorship and skill-based engagement.
At the core of the new guidelines is the idea that schools are community assets whose success depends on public participation. Under the new framework, every school must constitute an SMC within one month of the academic session. Importantly, the concept has now been extended to secondary and senior secondary schools up to Class 12, replacing the earlier School Management Development Committees (SMDCs) with a unified structure. The size of SMCs will vary according to student enrolment and will range between 12 and 25 members.
The government has also laid strong emphasis on inclusive and community-led governance. According to the guidelines, 75 per cent of SMC members must be parents or guardians, while at least 50 per cent of the committee must consist of women members. Representation from socially disadvantaged groups and children with special needs has also been made mandatory.
Apart from parents, the committees will include teachers, local authority representatives, alumni, education experts and frontline workers such as ASHA and Anganwadi staff. Officials said the move is expected to improve communication between schools and families while helping local communities take greater ownership of school development.
The guidelines significantly expand the responsibilities of SMCs. Committees will now be required to hold monthly meetings with at least 50 per cent quorum and maintain transparent records of decisions and financial transactions. Their responsibilities will include monitoring school functioning, teacher attendance, student enrolment and retention, implementation of welfare schemes and parent-teacher engagement. SMCs will also oversee programmes such as Samagra Shiksha and PM POSHAN at the local level.
A major focus of the framework is improving learning outcomes, especially under the NIPUN Bharat mission for foundational literacy and numeracy. The guidelines encourage SMCs to support reading campaigns, local language learning and volunteer-led tutoring programmes.
Schools have also been encouraged to adopt innovative learning methods, including project-based learning, internships and community-linked education activities.
One of the major structural changes introduced through the guidelines is the preparation of a three-year School Development Plan (SDP) for every school. The plan will include projections related to enrolment, teacher requirements, infrastructure gaps and financial planning. Officials said the SDP is intended to make school planning more data-driven and ensure long-term improvement instead of short-term interventions.
The new framework also gives SMCs greater financial responsibilities. Committees will be allowed to execute civil works of up to Rs 30 lakh, maintain separate bank accounts and conduct annual social audits. Financial records will have to be publicly disclosed to ensure transparency and accountability.
Beyond academics, the guidelines place strong focus on child safety, health and welfare. SMCs will monitor anti-bullying measures, disaster preparedness, hygiene standards, nutrition and school infrastructure. Schools with hostels will also come under the committee’s oversight.
Quarterly “safety walks” and regular inspections have been recommended to improve school safety standards. The ministry has additionally encouraged convergence with departments related to health, sanitation, rural development and skill development to strengthen school infrastructure and student welfare initiatives. SMCs have also been advised to mobilise additional support through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds and volunteer programmes such as Vidyanjali.
To ensure committees function effectively, mandatory training for SMC members will be conducted within one month of formation. Orientation programmes will cover governance, financial management, academic monitoring and school development planning.
Education experts have described the guidelines as a significant move towards decentralised school governance and stronger community participation in education. Officials believe the new framework can help improve accountability, reduce dropout rates and create more inclusive learning environments, particularly in government and aided schools.
Calling SMCs a “social movement”, Pradhan said educational institutions in India were historically built with community participation and society must once again take ownership of school education to help the country move towards becoming a developed and knowledge-based economy.
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