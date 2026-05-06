ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Launches New School Management Committee Guidelines To Strengthen Community Role In Education

New Delhi: In a major step towards strengthening grassroots participation in school education, the Ministry of Education on Wednesday launched the School Management Committee (SMC) Guidelines 2026, giving parents, teachers and local communities a bigger role in running and monitoring schools across the country.

Launched by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi, the new framework aims to align school governance with the vision of the Ministry of Education under the National Education Policy 2020. The guidelines replace earlier norms and seek to make school administration more participatory, transparent and accountable.

The revised framework expands the role of School Management Committees from being largely advisory bodies to becoming active participants in school development, learning outcomes, infrastructure monitoring and student welfare.

Speaking at the launch event, Pradhan said schools cannot improve through government efforts alone and stressed the need for active involvement from society, parents and local communities. He described SMCs as a bridge between teachers, students, parents and society that can help improve learning standards and overall school functioning.

India currently has nearly 25 crore school students, around 15 lakh schools and more than one crore teachers. According to the minister, such a large education ecosystem requires stronger community participation to improve quality and ensure accountability at the local level.

He said the country is now entering the seventh year of implementing NEP 2020 and that the first phase of reforms has already been completed. The minister highlighted ongoing curriculum reforms, including the rollout of new NCERT textbooks up to Class 9, while updated books for Classes 10 to 12 will be introduced in the coming years.

Pradhan also pointed to the government's focus on introducing computational thinking and Artificial Intelligence education from Class 3 onwards, saying schools must adapt to changing technological and employment trends. He added that local professionals, entrepreneurs, retired teachers and doctors can contribute to schools through mentorship and skill-based engagement.

At the core of the new guidelines is the idea that schools are community assets whose success depends on public participation. Under the new framework, every school must constitute an SMC within one month of the academic session. Importantly, the concept has now been extended to secondary and senior secondary schools up to Class 12, replacing the earlier School Management Development Committees (SMDCs) with a unified structure. The size of SMCs will vary according to student enrolment and will range between 12 and 25 members.

The government has also laid strong emphasis on inclusive and community-led governance. According to the guidelines, 75 per cent of SMC members must be parents or guardians, while at least 50 per cent of the committee must consist of women members. Representation from socially disadvantaged groups and children with special needs has also been made mandatory.