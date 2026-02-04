ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Launches First TDB Open Call Under ₹1 Lakh Crore RDI Fund To Back Private Sector Innovation

New Delhi: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, and Minister of State for the Prime Minister’s Office, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Jitendra Singh on Tuesday launched the first Open Call of the Technology Development Board (TDB) under the Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) Fund of the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), marking a major push to strengthen India’s innovation ecosystem through long-term, structured financing for indigenous technologies.

The initiative aims to support the commercialisation and scale up home-grown technologies by providing affordable, risk-sharing financial support to private enterprises, an approach the government described as a significant departure from conventional funding models that have historically relied on grants, philanthropy, or corporate social responsibility (CSR) investments.

Addressing the gathering, Jitendra Singh said the RDI Fund represents one of the first instances globally where a government is directly extending large-scale financial support to private sector innovation. “We have heard of governments asking philanthropists or CSR investors to raise funds, but we have not heard of governments funding the private sector at this scale,” he said, adding that the move reflects a conscious policy shift to empower private enterprises to take technology from the laboratory to the marketplace.

The Minister noted that India’s innovation landscape has undergone a fundamental transformation in recent years, particularly with the opening up of strategic sectors such as space and nuclear energy to private participation, areas that were traditionally confined to the public sector for decades. “Many in the private sector were taken by surprise when these sectors were opened up. The RDI Fund has been designed precisely to support this transition by reducing financial risk while ensuring accountability,” he said.

According to Jitendra Singh, the RDI Fund has a total corpus of ₹1 lakh crore and offers financing at highly concessional interest rates of around 2–4 per cent. The funding comes with long tenures of up to 15 years, including moratorium provisions, making it easier for technology developers to access capital without immediate repayment pressures. Importantly, the fund also includes equity-linked options, allowing the government to share risk with innovators while promoting responsible commercialisation.

“This is perhaps the easiest possible form of technology financing available today, low interest, long-term, flexible, and with equity provisions to cover risk,” the Minister said, underlining that the structure balances ease of access with financial discipline.

Jitendra Singh also shared details of the response received under the first TDB Call, describing it as “gladdening” and reflective of growing private sector confidence in the government’s innovation agenda. Nearly 191 proposals have been received so far, of which more than 160 are from the private sector. Only a small fraction involve government-linked entities.

“This shows a huge amount of interest and trust from private enterprises in this initiative,” he said, while cautioning that it is equally important to maintain the sanctity and spirit of the scheme. He observed that decades of experience with government lending have sometimes conditioned applicants to view public funds as easy money. “We have to ensure that the funding is applied for and utilised in the true spirit in which this initiative has been launched, namely, for genuine technology development and scale-up,” he added.